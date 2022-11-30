Categories
Sunday Ratings: Sylvester Stallone’s “Tulsa King” Not Landing


Sunday Ratings: Sylvester Stallone's "Tulsa King" Not Landing

So far, Sylvester Stallone’s “Tulsa King” is no champ in the ratings. (That’s a reference to “Rocky.”_

While Paramount Channel’s “Yellowstone” is drawing over 8 million viewers each Sunday, “Tulsa King” is not keeping the audience.

About 3.4 million “Yellowstone” fans stick around for the Stallone comedy about a mobster who moves to Oklahoma. That’s a 57% drop in audience.

Something will have to be done soon if “Tulsa King” continues into Season 2. Maybe there could be a “Yellowstone” cross over episode. Kevin Costner can visit Oklahoma. That would be pretty funny.

Stallone is already indicating that shooting this show is difficult and he’d probably like to get back to movies. Can he go back to “Rocky” after insulting producer Irwin Winkler over and over? I guess for the right money anything is possible.

Sunday Ratings: Sylvester Stallone's "Tulsa King" Not Landing

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn’t so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of “Only the Strong Survive,” a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

