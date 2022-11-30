Sylvester Stallone Mob Drama Tulsa King Greenlit For Season 2

Tulsa King has been renewed for Season 2 at Paramount+. The renewal comes after the series debuted on the streaming service on November 13 and was first reported by Deadline.

In Tulsa King, Sylvester Stallone stars as New York mobster Dwight “The General” Manfredi, who is tasked with “re-establishing his Italian mafia family to the modernized, straight-shooting town of Kansas City, Missouri. There, [Dwight] encounters surprising and unsuspecting characters who follow him along his unconventional path to power once again establishing his own criminal empire.” The series is the actor’s first major leading role in a television series.

Tulsa King was created by Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone). Along with Stallone, the series also stars Andrea Savage, Max Casella, Martin Starr, Domenik Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, Garret Hedlund, A.C. Peterson, and Dana Delany.

Earlier this month, Stallone made waves in a number of interviews talking about a long-standing rivalry he had decades ago with Arnold Schwarzenegger. “We couldn’t stand to be in the same galaxy together for a while,” Stallone told The Jonathan Ross Show (via Insider) “We truly, truly loathed each other.”

Stallone and Schwarzenegger alternated dominating the box office in action movies throughout the ’80s and ’90s. Stallone became synonymous with Rocky, Rambo, Cobra, and Tango & Cash. Schwarzenegger also became a household name on the strength of his iconic action roles in Conan the Barbarian, The Terminator, Commando, and Predator.

Elsewhere in the Stallone-verse, Creed was recently bumped from a Thanksgiving 2022 release to instead come out March 3, 2023. It’s a notable Rocky movie in that Rocky himself, Stallone, will not appear in the film. This is the first time Rocky is not involved in the story, but Stallone himself still serves as a producer for his Balboa Productions banner.