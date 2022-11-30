Tata eyes Apple vendor Wistron’s facility in Karnataka

The Tata Group has initiated discussions with Taipei’s Wistron Corp, one of the three top vendors for Apple in India, to buy its sole manufacturing facility in Karnataka for Rs 4,000-5,000 crore, people familiar with the discussions said.

The transaction, if successful, will help the salt-to-software conglomerate ramp up the manufacturing capabilities of group company Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd (TEPL) in precision engineering.

TEPL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons. It was set up to lead the group’s grand ambitions to become a scaled mobile phone and component contract manufacturer, after group chairman N Chandrasekaran sought to leverage the geopolitical backlash against China and woo smartphone companies like Apple to alternative production sites in India.



Deal Contours Being Worked Out



Starting with Apple, for which TEPL is already a components vendor for iPhones, the plan has been to also deal with other large manufacturers from Korea and Japan as part of a “larger electronics ecosystem”. TEPL’s existing exclusive partnership with Apple is also part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Make in India push and takes advantage of the government’s production-linked scheme, unveiled in August of 2020.

The Tata Group declined to comment. Emails sent to Wistron did not generate a response till press time Tuesday.

Tatas have in the recent past also been toying with the idea of establishing an electronics manufacturing joint venture with Wistron, Bloomberg reported early September. However, sources in the know said the group was increasingly veering towards buying the facility at Narasapura in Karnataka’s Kolar district. Tata Electronics’ facility is in Hosur, Tamil Nadu.

Sources close to Tata said, if the facility buyout did not work out, they would independently also pursue the JV route. Another person said the deal might get structured along the lines of Tata Motors’ acquisition of Ford unit in Gujarat earlier this year, which included a sale and leaseback structure. “Tatas will run the show, but Wistron may keep a small share to leverage on the global vendor ecosystem of Apple,” said this person aware of the discussions, who did not want to be identified as the talks are in private domain.

The final deal contours are still being worked out.

According to government officials, an industrial corridor with high-end infrastructure and connectivity is being planned to facilitate electronics manufacturing in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. This would include highways and high-speed Vande Bharat trains to cut the 3.5-4.0-hour travel time between their capitals, Chennai and Bengaluru.

VENDOR ECOSYSTEM

Foxconn, Pegatron and Wistron are the three leading vendors for Apple in India. Apple currently produces the iPhone SE, iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 (basic) models in India. All the Pro models sold in the country are imported.

Luxshare, a Chinese company, was also supposed to set up shop in India, but its plans have not yet been cleared by the Centre, ET reported on October 28. The Dongguan-headquartered company, which assembles iPhones and also makes Apple Watches and ‘hearables’ like the AirPods, had signed a deal with the Tamil Nadu government in May 2020 to take over the shuttered Motorola phone manufacturing unit and invest around Rs 750 crore.

Wistron currently has four assembly lines for iPhone 14 production at its plant in the Kolar industrial area and employs 14,000-15,000 people. A facility in Peenya, Bengaluru, is out of commission, while a third one is used for the repair of Apple products. The company was about to open another manufacturing facility in Kolar by the end of November, with production beginning in January, ET reported on November 4.

According to a report by JP Morgan, Apple plans to shift 25% of its iPhone production to India by 2025 in a bid to diversify its manufacturing base which is currently dependent heavily on China. As per the report, 5% of the global iPhone 14 production would be in India by the end of 2022.

“There is a sense that Apple wants to bring down its dependency on Wistron over the next few years due to a variety of reasons. Players like Tata want to capitalise on that,” said an official in the know, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

HEADWINDS IN WISTRON

The Winstron facility hit the headlines after its unit was vandalised by angry workers in December 2020, alleging pitiable working conditions, overtime work and non-payment of salary. An investigation conducted by the Department of Factories, Boilers, Industrial Safety and Health found that the Taiwanese firm was violating several laws. A detailed audit by the state government’s labour unit also found Wistron had failed to hire professionals with sound knowledge of India’s labour laws in its human resources department. Subsequently, Apple had placed Wistron Corp on probation, saying it would not award the Taiwanese contract manufacturer new business until it addressed the way workers were treated at its India plant. The Apple probation delayed Wistron’s smartphone production and hurt its manufacturing push in India where it had committed to invest some $177 million over five years as part of the production-linked incentive plan for smartphone manufacturing.

Like Foxconn, Wistron too has charted out a similar strategy of having separate arms for its various business operations. While it has a plant exclusively for Apple, it also tied up a strategic alliance late 2021 with Delhi-based Optiemus (which is eligible for PLI scheme for mobile devices, IT products and telecom products) to manufacture mobile devices for non-Apple customers, and contract manufacture IT hardware and telecom products. Former Wistron India head A Gururaj had joined Optiemus as its managing director.

China’s contribution to iPhone production is expected to drop to 91.2-93.5% of global shipments in 2022, from 95.8% in 2021. By the end of this year, India’s contribution will increase to 5-7% of global shipments, from 3% last year, and also meet 85% of the local demand, according to Counterpoint Research.

Apple’s India shipments in 2023 are expected to surpass the record 6 million units anticipated in 2022 due to rising demand for premium smartphones, backed by discounts and cash back offers, according to IDC India. Shipments in 2021 were 4.8 million units.

“A joint venture is happening mainly because of problems Apple is facing in China, which includes issues with the supply chain, Covid restrictions and the China government not helping them. China is the main issue, and not Wistron management. If the local players are here, then it would be easier for Wistron as well,” said a person in the know.

