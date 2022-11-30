Tencent and Nio team up on cloud and mapping services · TechNode

Chinese EV startup Nio will tap into cloud computing and high-definition mapping services offered by Chinese tech giant Tencent to develop autonomous driving software and improve customer experience, the companies said on Monday. The move is expected to enable the electric vehicle maker to access continually updated monitoring of road conditions and process a large volume of vehicle data required for delivering advanced automated driving features at lower costs. Nio peer Xpeng Motors is a long-time partner of Alibaba’s mobility platform Amap and has been training its self-driving algorithms on a cloud computing infrastructure co-established with the early investor in August. [Tencent announcement, in Chinese]

