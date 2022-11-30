Tense Post-Champions League Relationship With Barcelona Could

Tensions between Inter and Barcelona following the two clubs’ Champions League group stage meetings this season could make negotiations difficult over a possible loan for midfielder Franck Kessie.

This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInter1908, who note that relations between the clubs are somewhat icy at the moment after controversies around the two Champions League matches in which they faced each other.

Kessie is reportedly considering leaving Barcelona already given the relative lack of playing time that the 25-year-old former AC Milan midfielder has received so far.

A move to Inter would be one possibility for the Ivorian, considering that the Nerazzurri have long considered him to be a target.

However, the Nerazzurri would likely have to negotiate a loan structure for the deal with Barcelona.

Doing this could be difficult, given that the relations between the two clubs are hardly at their best at the moment, considering some flashpoints during their two Champions League group stage matches, which saw Inter qualify for the round of sixteen ahead of Barcelona.