The Beatles Song that Paul McCartney Says Sounded too Similar to

The Beatles were fans of several rock stars who often influenced their sound. One of these rock icons was Chuck Berry, whose songs The Beatles would often cover. During the recording of Abbey Road, Paul McCartney convinced John Lennon to change one song because it sounded too much like Chuck Berry.

‘Come Together’ is Paul McCartney’s favorite song from ‘Abbey Road’

Paul McCartney | Carlos Alvarez/Redferns

Abbey Road is a special album because it was The Beatles’ final album ever recorded together. Let it Be did release after, but that one had been recorded before Abbey Road. While tensions were rising between the band members, they still managed to create memorable music. The album included fan favorites such as “Here Comes the Sun,” “Something,” and “Maxwell’s Silver Hammer.”

In an interview with BBC shortly after the album (shared by Far Out magazine), Paul McCartney said “Come Together” was his favorite track from the album.

“Well, I like ‘Come Together’. That’s a great one, which is John’s one, yeah,” McCartney stated.

Paul McCartney changed ‘Come Together’ because it sounded too much like Chuck Berry