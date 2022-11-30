The best cruise ship of the year is a ‘clear winner for Brits’

Best Luxury Cruise Line – Silversea Cruises

Cruise Critic said: “If it’s pampering you want, Silversea delivers. From the spacious and beyond-comfy suites, Silversea treats you to an all-inclusive luxury experience, even before you board.”

Best New Luxury Ship – Emerald Cruises’ Emerald Azzurra

Critic Critic said: “With Emerald Azzurra, Emerald Cruises has staked its claim in the world of luxury cruising, with sleek modern spaces, gorgeous outdoor enclaves and staterooms that are decked out with anything a guest could need.”

Best Itineraries – Oceanic Cruises

Cruise Critic said: “The line’s World Cruise and its segments maximise time in marquee cities, while European, Caribbean and other cruises bring you to the next cool port you’ve yet to discover, all complemented by a new shore excursion programme.”

READ MORE: Cruise ship misses destination due to Covid outbreak onboard