The Best Pet-Friendly Additions The Property Brothers Recommend

If you’re going to have a home filled with furry friends, then you’re definitely going to want to use pet-friendly materials throughout. On “Celebrity IOU,” the Scott Brothers remodel the condo of actress Lisa Kudrow’s cousin. The condo featured tile floors that were beautiful but impractical for a pet owner. “With this kind of floor, any staining will go right into it, and it will sit within this tile,” Drew says of old tile, per Realtor. Pets having accidents in the house is common and can cause odor and staining if not properly treated. On the show, they opt for vinyl flooring, which is easier to clean and doesn’t stain as easily.

Luxury vinyl floors have the benefit of being durable, waterproof, and inexpensive which means they can stand up to nails scratching and potty accidents. This material can look like wood planks or tile, so you won’t have to sacrifice style.

You’ll also want to consider the fabrics for your furniture, especially if your furry friends enjoy a cuddle on the sofa. Microsuede and microfiber are both synthetic materials that are durable, easy to clean, and easy to remove fur from, says Discounted Designer Fabrics. Large patterns can also be a great option to hide imperfections caused by stains and claws.