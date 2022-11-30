The Best Tablets for Watching Movies at Every Size and Budget

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s hard to pull out your laptop these days without feeling like you’re going to work, even if you happen to be on the couch. But we’re accustomed to pocketing and swiping our smartphones and tablets as we relax. Tablets in particular provide a sweet spot for movie viewing: more casual than flipping on the TV, but more absorbing than watching on a tiny iPhone screen. If you’re already reclining with your device, you don’t even have to reach for the remote.

Not all tablet computers are created equal when it comes to providing the definitive cinematic experience. We tested the latest options on the market, from powerhouses with glittering displays like Microsoft’s just-released Surface Pro 9 and Apple’s 2022 iPad Pro to the immensely pocketable eight-inch Nokia T10 (yes, Nokia makes tablets). Whatever your budget, and whether you’re looking to watch movies in the living room or during your commute, one of the tablets here is sure to do an outstanding job (and yeah, they’ll work just fine for TV series, too). Just make sure you’re using headphones, or connecting to a decent Bluetooth speaker, to match the power of the sumptuous visuals.

The Best Tablets for Watching Movies at a Glance

For this roundup, we scoured the tablet computer market and researched hundreds of tablets to select options to suit any consumer’s budget or needs. We tried out different units over several weeks, burning through the cinematic offerings on Netflix, HBO Max and more streaming services. We wanted to see how old-school films (like Fatal Attraction) and the latest digitally-enhanced efforts (like The Matrix Resurrections or Nightmare Alley) look under scrutiny. We also sought out displays capable of deep blacks, bright whites and a full color spectrum without artifacts or other blemishes. And we tested for how these tablets fit into different movie-viewing routines, whether the tablet is perched on a coffee table or cradled in your hands on a train or airplane. But we can confidently say that you’ll find an excellent tablet for watching movies on this list.

As far as specs, most of the tablets on this list feature a 120Hz refresh rate, which delivers smooth, stutter-free imagery while watching videos or streaming — something you’ll want to consider if you want the best picture quality. The more affordable options have a 60Hz refresh rate, which is about the standard for tablets in their price range.

1. Apple 2022 iPad Pro (12.9-Inch)

BEST TABLET FOR WATCHING MOVIES OVERALL

Amazon



Pros:

Extremely fast M2 processor

Stunning Liquid Retina XDR display brings out movie detail

Cons:

Expensive for a tablet

Lacks built-in stand

Buy 2022 12.9-in. iPad Pro, from $1,099: Apple | Amazon | Best Buy | Target

Apple has long excelled at a certain kind of lifestyle-oriented tech product — as entertaining to use as useful. The 2022 iPad Pro is among the company’s sleekest products. The difference here is that the latest model swaps out the previous iPad Pro’s ultra-fast M1 chip for the even faster M2.

If you’re already comfortable with iPads, you’ll cozily slip into the latest model and its user-friendly, intuitive iOS. But to maximize visual impact, you’ll need to upgrade beyond Apple’s already steep price for the base 11-inch device (starting at $769) and nab the 12.9-inch screen (starting at $1,099). The panel, first introduced on the M1 iPad Pro in May of 2021, employs mini-LED backlighting to provide leading-edge dynamic range and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. You can take advantage of 1,000 nits of full-screen brightness, or 1,600 nits peak brightness when playing HDR video content, which means movies get a major boost.

I drank in the richly textured gray and brownish hues of Guillermo del Toro’s 2021 noir Nightmare Alley, a movie boosted by digital VFX, but also brimming with traditional live-action craft. I didn’t notice any of the expected visual errors even with the display’s brightness turned up. Instead, I was bowled over by the intense contrast that still retained so much detail, especially in a film full of shadowy corners, with a nuanced color spectrum intact. The simplest way to say it is: This display shows off layers upon layers.

But Apple’s tablet is also just that: a tablet, not a full laptop. And the price is a lot to shell out for an extra, essentially recreation-oriented device. If you have the disposable income, however, the cinematic enjoyment is worth it.

2022 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro Specifications

Display 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone and P3 wide color

12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone and P3 wide color Refresh rate 120Hz

120Hz Maximum resolution 2732×2048 pixels

2732×2048 pixels Processor M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU

M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU Memory 8GB

8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB or 2TB

128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB or 2TB Ports USB-C

USB-C Battery life Up to 10 hours

Up to 10 hours Dimensions 8.46 x 11.04 x 0.25 inches

8.46 x 11.04 x 0.25 inches Weight 1.5 pounds

2022 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB) – Space Gray (6th Generation)

$999.00

on Amazon.com



2. Microsoft Surface Pro 9 (13-in. with Evo i7)

BEST TWO-IN-ONE LAPTOP AND TABLET FOR WATCHING MOVIES

Microsoft



Pros:

Seamless two-in-one tablet and laptop construction

Ingenious built-in kickstand

Full Windows 11 OS

Cons:

More computer than some need

Buy Microsoft Surface Pro 9, from $900: Microsoft | Amazon | Best Buy | Target (i7, 16GB/256GB) | Walmart (i7, 16GB/256GB)

There’s an argument to be made that the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is the only laptop and the only tablet you need. Yes, you still have to pay an additional, annoying $280 for the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard with Slim Pen 2 (currently on sale for $215 on Amazon) to make the most of this all-in-one device. But that detachable keyboard, which doubles as a case and comes in fun colors to match the actual tablet part (my test model was blue all around), slots in so effortlessly, and functions so seamlessly. It’s hard to resist the enormous flexibility of Microsoft’s offering, from the office to the living room to the coffee shop. (The built-in metal kickstand is an especially ingenious touch.) If you happen to watch movies wherever you go, and intermittently switch tabs to check on email and work docs, this is the tablet for you.

The latest iteration Surface Pro comes in two types: a 5G model powered by Qualcomm’s Arm-based SQ3 chip, and a Wi-Fi version powered by the more familiar Intel Core (either i5 for the lowest-priced $1,000 model, or here, the upgraded i7). The i7 Surface Pro 9 proves to be plenty fast for all but the most demanding uses, like high-level video editing. It’s loaded with the full, impressively speedy, easy-to-use Windows 11 (as opposed to a limited tablet operating system as on the iPad). So you really can go from tweaking laborious Microsoft Office projects to streaming whatever happens to be on your favorite streamers. I found that the smooth 2880×1920 120Hz display was nearly as brilliant in showcasing movie detail as the 2022 iPad Pro, though the latter barely outpaces the Microsoft competitor. The Surface Pro 9 also includes Dolby Vision IQ, which optimizes certain video content according to your lighting conditions.

If you already have a go-to laptop you love, you may want to opt for the iPad Pro’s genuinely thrilling Liquid Retina XDR display as an additional movie-watching device. Or you might prefer the versatility of the Surface Pro 9. Microsoft’s tablet is all most people need out of a computer, period. (Also tempting: If you buy from the Microsoft Store around the holidays, the company is offering a “Holiday Promise,” including free shipping, a low-price guarantee and extended free returns.)

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Specifications

Display 13-in. PixelSense

13-in. PixelSense Refresh rate: 120Hz

120Hz Maximum resolution 2880×1920 pixels

2880×1920 pixels Processor 12th Gen Intel Core i7

12th Gen Intel Core i7 Memory 8GB or 16GB

8GB or 16GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB or 1TB; microSD card slot expandable up to 2TB

128GB, 256GB, 512GB or 1TB; microSD card slot expandable up to 2TB Ports 2 x USB-C

2 x USB-C Battery life Up to 15.5 hours

Up to 15.5 hours Dimensions 8.2 x 11.3 x 0.37 inches

8.2 x 11.3 x 0.37 inches Weight 1.94 pounds

Microsoft Surface Pro 9

$from $900



3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Tablet

BEST FOR ANDROID USERS

Amazon



Pros:

Affordability

Large-ish solid display

Stylus is included

Cons:

Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ with 8GB/128GB, from $800: Samsung | Amazon | Best Buy

Android fans will be pleased with how the currently marked-down Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ tablet melds with the rest of their digital setup. Samsung’s tablets tend to be underrated for how much they provide at an exceedingly reasonable price point compared to Apple or even Microsoft. (In contrast to those brands, the Galaxy Tab S8+ arrives with the included S-Pen stylus.)

When it comes to movie viewing, Samsung’s 12.4-inch display nearly matches its rivals in display size and resolution, if not quite clarity. Certain higher-range color details get lost. There are no obvious defects, yet you’re unlikely to awe your cinephile friend. That’s more than okay for a solid tablet at a friendly price.

Display 12.4-inch Super AMOLED, HDR10+

12.4-inch Super AMOLED, HDR10+ Refresh rate 120Hz

120Hz Maximum resolution 1752×2800 pixels

1752×2800 pixels Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Memory 8GB or 16GB

8GB or 16GB Storage 128GB, 256GB or 512GB

128GB, 256GB or 512GB Ports USB-C, microSDXC slot

USB-C, microSDXC slot Battery life Up to 15 hours

Up to 15 hours Dimensions ‎10 x 8 x 1.5 inches

‎10 x 8 x 1.5 inches Weight 1.96 pounds

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Android Tablet

$789.98

on Amazon.com



4. Nokia T10 Tablet

BEST BUDGET AND PORTABILITY PICK

Amazon



Pros:

Small enough to fit in a pocket

Includes headphone jack

Affordability

Cons:

Weaker display quality and lower resolution

Buy Nokia T10 Tablet, from $170: Nokia | Amazon | Walmart

Nokia has come back from apparent death. The once-dominant cell phone brand still makes phones (including units with actual keypads!), but it has also been turning out very affordable tablet computers running Android. The cheaper and slimmer option, the T10 is among the lowest-priced tablets out there. But what makes it especially ideal, beyond the simple, user-friendly Android OS, is the size. At eight inches long, it’s barely small enough to fit in a larger jacket pocket, but it has enough screen real estate to make watching movies genuinely enjoyable (particularly when your commuter train hits a snag, or your flight is delayed).

The display is darker and murkier than the considerably more expensive competitors here, but on the other hand, the battery really does seem to last eight hours of more or less continuous use. And for those of us who still pack a backup pair of wired headphones, the inclusion of a headphone jack (getting rarer in tablets) is a blessing. For a screen boost, upgrade to the T20 model, which boasts a 10.4-in. LCD screen and a 2K display.

Nokia T10 Tablet Specifications

Display 8-inch HD, 16:10, toughened glass

8-inch HD, 16:10, toughened glass Maximum resolution 800×1280 pixels

800×1280 pixels Refresh rate 60Hz

60Hz Processor Unisoc T606

Unisoc T606 Memory 4GB

4GB Storage 64GB; microSD card expands up to 512GB

64GB; microSD card expands up to 512GB Ports USB-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack

USB-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack Battery Life Up to all-day

Up to all-day Dimensions 8.19 x 4.85 x 0.35 inches

8.19 x 4.85 x 0.35 inches Weight 0.83 pounds

Nokia T10 | Android 12 | 8-Inch Screen | Tablet | US Version | 4/64GB | 8MP Camera | Ocean Blue

$169.99

on Amazon.com



5. Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet

BEST FOR KIDS

Amazon



Pros:

Near-indestructible for tykes

Kid-friendly interface

Parental controls

Cons:

Buy Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet, from $200: Amazon | Best Buy

Amazon has seemingly cornered the market for kid-friendly tablets. The tech giant has thrown enough thick plastic guarding around the device to survive numerous deep spills (but best not to test it!) And through your Amazon account, you can meticulously control what your kid can and cannot access when they’re on the Fire HD 10 Kids (available in three colors and in a Pro version). So let them stick to the throwback that is Lindsay Lohan’s 1998 Parent Trap, and away from the latest Quentin Tarantino flick. They’ll get lost in youth-friendly entertainment, and get to skip boring adult conversation.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet Specifications

Display 10.1 inches

10.1 inches Maximum resolution 1920×1200 pixels

1920×1200 pixels Refresh rate 60Hz

60Hz Processor Octa-core 2.0 GHz

Octa-core 2.0 GHz Memory 3GB

3GB Storage 32GB; microSD card slot expandable up to 1TB

32GB; microSD card slot expandable up to 1TB Ports USB-C, microSD slot, 3.5mm headphone jack

USB-C, microSD slot, 3.5mm headphone jack Battery life Up to 12 hours

Up to 12 hours Dimensions 8.2 x 10.6 x 1.1 inches

8.2 x 10.6 x 1.1 inches Weight 1.03 pounds