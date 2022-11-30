Categories
The Fab Four Beatles tribute band will perform in Montgomery

There’s a difference between the Fab Four and any cover band that plays Beatles music however they want.

It’ll be easy to spot Sunday, 8 p.m. at the Montgomery Performing Arts Centre.

“When you get into tributes, you have the play the songs as close as when the needle hits the vinyl,” said Gavin Prig, a member of The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute. “I know younger people won’t understand what needle hitting the vinyl means.”

Every harmony. Every lick. Every move. Every instrument, down to how they were held. The Fab Four even purposely perform every mistake made by the British iconic Beatles members Paul McCartney, George Harrison, John Lennon and Ringo Starr.

“We have to play the mistakes, which is weird,” said Prig, who has been in the Fab Four for almost 20 years, and has a natural affinity for the Harrison role.

