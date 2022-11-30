The Readers’ Forum: Healthy pets

Healthy pets

Medical care is not cheap, and while we would all prefer for the costs to come down, no one wants to be the recipient of reduced care or overworked, untrained or lackadaisical staff. The same is true with veterinary care.

Since the Forsyth Humane Society partnered with Forsyth County five years ago, medical and staffing costs have only increased, just like every other business and organization has experienced during this timeframe. It’s also true that restoring an animal to health — treating the infections, parasites and injuries that each animal endures prior to coming into the shelter — is more expensive than the alternative. It’s far cheaper to euthanize an animal than to provide medical care. Let’s not forget that five years ago, only 3 out of 10 animals that entered our county shelter ever walked back out again. The county also had just faced several violations imposed by the N.C. Department of Agriculture for breaches in medical care and paid the penalty with taxpayer funds.

Since FHS has managed the care of the animals in the shelter, those odds of an animal leaving the shelter again have improved to 8 out of 10, either through efforts to find owners, transferring them to homes in other states or them being adopted right here in our community. In the event that my pet were to become lost, I would far rather have the odds of their survival guaranteed by FHS.

I doubt that many of your readers use Twitter. Just a wild guess. But what’s happening there these days is very interesting.

New owner Elon Musk has welcomed back previous tweeters who had been banned for misinformation or racist slurs or things like that. Following his takeover, Twitter has been overrun with racist, antisemitic and homophobic slurs. Misinformation, copyright violations, false quotes and more have been reported on Twitter (“Cesspool or civility? Musk’s Twitter at a crossroads,” Nov. 7).

Musk claims that Twitter is now a “free speech haven.”

Is this what “free speech” means to conservatives — the right to lie and spew racist slurs? Is that what they’re fighting for? Are they really just that desperate to tell lies and slur people?

How does that fit into the “Christian” narrative?

Saved by the animals

Has saving an animal saved you, too? If so, you will understand the necessity of saving Forsyth Humane Society’s partnership with the animal shelter.

The county’s partnership with the Forsyth Humane Society to run the shelter has been enormously successful, resulting in a save rate that has increased from 36% to 76%. However, unless the county commissioners agree to maintain the partnership at requested levels of funding, thousands of healthy, adoptable dogs and cats could be euthanized in the coming years.

I volunteer with Forsyth Humane Society and have witnessed the staff’s commitment and compassion. Last year alone, FHS took in 5,500 animals at its intake center: strays, animals seized from cruelty and hoarding situations, owner surrenders. After suffering neglect, abuse or abandonment, each animal has food, warmth and basic veterinarian care. Many are taken in by fosters for socialization in preparation for adoption. This is the way a homeless animal finds its forever home.

North Carolina’s average cost per shelter animal is $297; Forsyth County currently spends only about $107, and that includes spay/neuter. The pandemic has dramatically increased costs for food, vet care and staffing, but the commissioners have hinted that it would like to cut costs still further, perhaps eliminating the spay/neuter and foster programs entirely. Such steps would prove disastrous for animals and the people who care about them.

We need to act. Contact the commissioners (https://forsyth.cc/commissioners/contactus.aspx) and/or attend its Dec. 1 meeting (2 p.m.) when it will vote.

Let’s save the animals that save us.