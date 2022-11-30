‘The result is thinning’ What to avoid and use on mature hair

According to experts at Grow Gorgeous, a brand that specialises in helping women and men achieve thicker, fuller hair, the menopause can have an impact on locks. As well as night sweats and mood swings, the menopause can change one’s hair too.
The experts explained that during the menopause, oestrogen levels begin to fall, which can be problematic for both hair and scalp health.
They continued: “Oestrogen promotes hair growth and density, meaning that people may notice their hair is thinning, or shedding more, and also promotes water retention in the skin, meaning that a reduction in the hormone can also lead to a dry scalp.
“This can result in flakiness and even hair loss in some instances, while hair may become dry and brittle due to less exposure to naturally occurring oils.
“With dry hair more prone to breakage, this side effect can also result in the appearance of thinning, and an overall decline in hair health.”
READ MORE: ‘I’m a skincare expert and this is my most important piece of advice’
However, there are both products one can buy and methods one can try at home to care for mature hair and alleviate the impact of menopause on hair.
Grow Gorgeous has a range of haircare items that are designed to “deeply nourish, stimulate, and boost hair health from root to tip”.
One of the brand’s most popular products is the Grow Gorgeous Hair Growth Serum Intense, which is currently down from £60 to £40.
With a unique complex of active ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, caffeine, organic pea sprout extract, and green tea, Grow Gorgeous said that this “best-selling, ultra-concentrated serum works to increase the thickness of each strand, improving hair condition and density”.
DON’T MISS:
Kate shares that she descends from rare-breed goat farmers [INSIGHT]
Best product for hair volume is only £10 [DEAL]
Most ‘youthful’ hairstyle for grey hair – ‘lifts the face’ [COMMENT]
Another handy product is the Grow Gorgeous Intense Thickening Spray, which costs £25.00.
The company said: “This innovative new styling solution boosts volume for visibly fuller-looking hair and bouncy body from root to tip, deeply nourishing strands as it immediately enhances the appearance of thickness.
“The lightweight and fragrant mist is powered by a combination of natural ingredients including pea peptides, with film-forming and conditioning properties to smooth hair and enhance body, and rice and flax proteins – natural alternatives to volumising agents – to visibly increase volume and improve manageability.
“The formula also includes amaranth seed extract, known for its hair-thickening effects, which promotes fuller-looking hair with increased body, bounce, and lustre.”
READ MORE: Kate shares childhood memory that influences her own parenting
The experts recommended using the spray on either damp or dry hair, from root to tip.
Simply spritz the product onto towel-dried hair before blow-drying, or apply to dry hair and style as usual.
The Grow Gorgeous Repair Strengthening Hair and Scalp Mask, £25.00, is another handy product to have in the cupboard. This “strengthens and reinforces brittle strands from within”.
It also leaves “hair and scalp healthier, softer, and stronger”. The brand added: “Niacinamide supports the scalp’s natural protective barrier, while a bioactive blend of five ferments, rich in essential minerals, nourish the scalp and condition hair”.
Grow Gorgeous’ Volumising Niacinamide 10 percent Booster and Prebiotic, £25.00, is another popular item that can be bought on the brand’s website.
The company said: “Proven to transform scalps craving added volume and moisture, this multifunctional scalp treatment tackles the appearance of an oily scalp while restoring volume at the roots.”
Grow Gorgeous also has a product for split ends – the Balance Fibre-Sealing Split End Treatment can “smooth and rebuild broken strands, leaving hair strong, silky-soft, and split-end-free”.
But using products is not the only way for mature women to achieve thicker, fuller hair. Diet can impact one’s locks too.
According to Healthline, studies suggest deficiencies in vitamins B12 and D, biotin, riboflavin, iron, and other nutrients are associated with hair loss. Therefore, it is worth eating a balanced diet that is rich in these vitamins and minerals to help promote hair growth and lead to thicker, less brittle hair.
Eggs, berries, spinach, fatty fish, sweet potatoes, avocados, and nuts are some of the best foods for healthy hair.
Source link