The Witcher Remake release date will be after The Witcher 4

It’ll be a while before we get our hands on the modernised version of Geralt’s first RPG game on PC. The Witcher Remake release date isn’t set in stone yet, but developer CD Projekt Red says that it’ll be sometime after the launch of the fourth Witcher game, currently codenamed Polaris.

The fourth Witcher game, which CD Projekt Red officially announced in March, is being built in Unreal Engine 5. In a recent quarterly earnings call with investors, CEO Adam Kiciński explained that The Witcher Remake will be developed in Unreal 5 and based “in a big part on technologies from Polaris,” and that while the two games will in some ways be developed alongside each other, the plan now is to use the finalised version of Polaris in the remake of the first Witcher game.

“Once Polaris is launched, everything for Polaris will be then in the final shape and it will be, partially, produced in [the] remake,” Kiciński said.

Of course, there’s been no announcement of the Witcher 4 release date either, so we’re left to guess at when any of this will actually happen – CD Projekt’s last major release, Cyberpunk 2077, faced years-long delays before it finally launched in late 2020.