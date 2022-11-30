This Morning star blasts ‘white presenter’ for making ‘racist’

Andrea James added: “This is very much not OK. I’m sorry you’re upset. Earlier this year I was subjected to racist jokes about Irish people and potatoes and I was shocked by just how hurtful and upsetting it was. So belittling and a generally horrible feeling. Sending you love.”

Iain Watret remarked: “A disrespectful joke at the best of times, but in that setting, it’s being deliberately insulting too.

“I trust the person who came out with that did not exactly get a warm round of applause after it, or much by way of laughter at their attempt at being funny.”

CJ said: “What? Really? How did they get away with it? Come on, we’re not in the ’70s, sorry to read this Ranj.”