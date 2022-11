This new MagSafe stand from Zens charges up to four devices

Zens is releasing a new set of charging stands today, offering a mix of wireless and wired charging for up to four devices. At the top of the list is the Zens 4-in-1 Modular Wireless Charger, which has an official MagSafe stand for charging iPhones at 15W wireless speeds, a Qi pad for charging compatible AirPods, a stand for wired USB-C charging of an iPad or MacBook Air, and an Apple Watch charger that can fast charge a Series 7, Series 8, or Ultra.

That last bit is what really gives this $179.95 Franken-charger its “modular” moniker, since the Apple Watch charger attaches magnetically. You can get the same setup as a three-in-one, sans Apple Watch charger, for $149.95 — though if you change your mind later, the standalone module costs $49.95.

Along with the release of these fancy MagSafe multichargers, Zens has introduced a $79.95 60W iPad / MacBook Air Charging Stand. To be frank, it’s just a USB-C charging stand that can be used for all kinds of tablets or laptops — as long as they fit — without any options for modularity or nifty accessory chargers.

a:hover]:text-gray-63 text-gray-63 dark:[&>a:hover]:text-gray-bd dark:text-gray-bd dark:[&>a]:text-gray-bd [&>a]:shadow-underline-gray-63 [&>a:hover]:shadow-underline-black dark:[&>a]:shadow-underline-gray dark:[&>a:hover]:shadow-underline-gray”>Image: Zens

While there’s slowly been a growing number of three-in-one magnetic chargers out there for charging your trinity of an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, only a handful — like these options from Zens — are compatible with true 15W MagSafe iPhone charging. Incorporating a USB-C connection for an iPad or other compatible devices makes the Zens a bit unusual, though one of the trade-offs for charging up to four power-hungry devices is requiring one chonker of a 65W power supply.

a:hover]:text-gray-63 text-gray-63 dark:[&>a:hover]:text-gray-bd dark:text-gray-bd dark:[&>a]:text-gray-bd [&>a]:shadow-underline-gray-63 [&>a:hover]:shadow-underline-black dark:[&>a]:shadow-underline-gray dark:[&>a:hover]:shadow-underline-gray”>Image: Zens

However, while it’s always welcoming to see more proper MagSafe chargers in the world, the Zens continue a trend of Apple’s magnetic charging feature being pretty dang expensive.