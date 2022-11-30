Throwbacks run up the score for Spotify Wrapped 2022

Spotify’s logo be seen on the display. Photo: Silas Stein/picture alliance via Getty Images
Spotify unveiled its Spotify Wrapped recap for 2022 on Wednesday, one day after Apple Music released its own data for the year.
The big picture: Spotify listeners were all about their throwback jams in 2022, showing they’re cool running with older songs that might be over the hill.
Spotify Wrapped 2022: Top artists and songs
Driving the news: Spotify Wrapped revealed the top songs, artists and podcast listening trends for 2022, with Bad Bunny named the most-streamed artist globally for the third year in a row. He is the first artist to do so.
- Taylor Swift, who was the second most-streamed global artist, was also the most viral artist, meaning her projects were shared most often on other platforms, according to Spotify.
- Drake was the most-streamed artist in the United States.
- Harry Styles’ “As It Was” was the most-streamed song globally, followed by “Heat Waves” from Glass Animals and “Stay” by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber (which topped Apple Music’s global chart).
Spotify Wrapped 2022: Throwback runs the game
Nostalgia was a huge driver for listeners in 2022. Eminem’s “The Marshall Mathers LP” from 2000 was the most-streamed throwback album, which was defined by Spotify as an album released more than 20 years ago.
- “Hounds of Live” by Kate Bush was right behind, followed by “Parachutes” by Coldplay, “2001” by Dr. Dre and “1” by The Beatles.
The most-streamed throwback song was Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” which went viral after appearing in Netflix’s “Stranger Things 4” earlier this year.
- In the spring, streams for “Running Up That Hill” spiked by 8,700%, according to Spotify.
- Eminem, Coldplay, Coolio and Nirvana also had songs on the most-streamed throwback songs list.
Overall, Spotify said listeners had the vibe of a “coastal grandmother,” frequently listening to songs from older artists. In spring 2022, there was a 660% spike in playlists with the “coastal grandmother” vibe, Spotify said.
How to find Spotify Wrapped 2022 playlist
What’s next: Spotify users can find their Spotify Wrapped data by logging into their accounts. Apple Music users can do the same through Apple Music Replay.
