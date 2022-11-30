Top five biggest myths and concerns of electric car ownership

In addition, the Government has greenlit a £450million scheme to install 1,000 new EV charge points across nine local authorities in the UK, ensuring that there’ll be even more options to recharge.

EVs are too expensive

It is true that new electric cars tend to cost more on average than new petrol cars, averaging around £44,000 compared to the £22,000 drivers would usually spend on a medium-sized petrol car.

An important thing to note, however, is that electric cars are still considered a niche of the motoring world.

This could be due to the production costs of EVs being higher than traditional vehicles due to the number of components necessary for building them

