Top Tools/Platforms for Hyperparameter Optimization

Hyper-parameters are parameters used to regulate how the algorithm behaves while it creates the model. These factors cannot be discovered by routine training. Before the model is trained, it must be allocated.

The process of choosing the optimum combination of hyper-parameters that produce the greatest performance is known as hyperparameter optimization or tuning in machine learning.

There are several automated optimization methods, each with advantages and disadvantages depending on the task.

The number of tools available for optimizing hyperparameters grows along with the complexity of deep learning models. For hyperparameter optimization (HPO), there are typically two sorts of toolkits: open-source tools and services reliant on cloud computing resources.

The top hyperparameter optimization libraries and tools for ML models are shown below.

Bayesian Optimisation

Built on Bayesian inference and the Gaussian process, a Python program called BayesianOptimisation uses Bayesian global optimization to find the largest value of an unknown function in the fewest possible iterations. This method is best suited for high-cost function optimization, where striking the right balance between exploration and exploitation is crucial.

GPyOpt

A Python open-source package for Bayesian optimization is called GPyOpt. It is built using GPy, a Python framework for modeling Gaussian processes. The library creates wet-lab experiments, automatically setup models and machine learning methods, etc.

Hyperopt

A Python module called Hyperopt is used for serial and parallel optimization over search spaces that may include conditional, discrete, and real-valued dimensions. For Python users who want to undertake hyperparameter optimization (model selection), it offers techniques and infrastructure for parallelization. The Bayesian optimization techniques supported by this library are based on regression trees and Gaussian processes.

Keras Tuner

Using the Keras Tuner module, we can locate the ideal hyperparameters for machine learning models. HyperResNet and HyperXception, two pre-built customizable programs for computer vision, are included in the library.

Metric Optimisation Engine (MOE)

An open-source, black-box Bayesian global optimization engine for the best experimental design is called Metric Optimisation Engine (MOE). When assessing parameters takes time or money, MOE is a useful parameter optimization method for systems. It can assist with various issues, such as maximizing a system’s click-through or conversion rate through A/B testing, adjusting the parameters of an expensive batch job or machine learning prediction method, designing an engineering system, or determining the ideal parameters for a real-world experiment.

Optuna

Optuna is a software framework for automated hyperparameter optimization that is excellent for machine learning. It offers a user API with an imperative, define-by-run design that allows the search spaces for the hyperparameters to be built dynamically. The framework provides many libraries for platform-independent architecture, simple parallelization, and Pythonic search spaces.

Ray Tune

Ray Tune is a framework for hyperparameter optimization used for time-consuming activities like deep learning and reinforcement learning. The framework has various user-friendly features, including configurable trial variation creation, grid search, random search, and conditional parameter distributions, as well as scalable implementations of search algorithms, including Population Based Training (PBT), Median Stopping Rule, and HyperBand.

SmartML

SmartML is a system for automatic selection and hyperparameter adjustment of machine learning algorithms based on meta-learning. SmartML immediately extracts its meta-features and searches its knowledge base for the highest-performing method to begin its optimization process for every new dataset. Utilizing the REST APIs offered, it may be incorporated into any programming language.

SigOpt

With the help of SigOpt, a black-box hyperparameter optimization tool, model tuning can be automated to hasten the creation of new models and boost their effect when used in large-scale production. With a combination of Bayesian and global optimization algorithms built to investigate and take advantage of any parameter space, SigOpt can improve computing efficiency.

Talos

For Keras, TensorFlow, and PyTorch, there is a hyperparameter optimization framework called Talos. The framework modifies the standard Keras process by fully automating model assessment and hyperparameter adjustment. Talos’s standout features include model generalization evaluation, automatic hyperparameter optimization, support for man-machine cooperative optimization, and more.

mlmachine

A Python module called mlmachine carries out several important steps in the experimental life cycle and enables neat and orderly notebook-based machine-learning experimentation. Multiple estimators may be subjected to Hyperparameter Tuning with Bayesian Optimization using mlmachine, which also has tools for displaying model performance and parameter choices.

SHERPA

Python’s SHERPA package is used to fine-tune machine learning models’ hyperparameters. With a selection of hyperparameter optimization techniques, parallel computing tailored to the user’s needs, and a live dashboard for the exploratory investigation of findings, it offers hyperparameter optimization for machine learning researchers.

Scikit-Optimize

A quick and effective library for minimizing (very) costly and noisy black-box functions is called Skopt. It employs several sequential model-based optimization techniques. Skopt wants to be simple and convenient to use in various situations. Scikit-Optimize offers assistance with “hyperparameter optimization,” fine-tuning the parameters of machine learning (ML) algorithms made available by the scikit-learn package.

NumPy, SciPy, and Scikit-Learn are the foundations on which the library is based.

Microsoft’s NNI (Neural Network Intelligence)

Microsoft created NNI, a free and open-source AutoML toolset. It’s employed to automate hyper-parameter tweaking, model compression, and search for neural architectures. To find the ideal neural architecture and/or hyper-parameters in various contexts, including local machines, distant servers, and the cloud, the tool sends and performs trial tasks created by tuning algorithms.

For the time being, Microsoft’s NNI supports libraries like Sckit-learn, XGBoost, CatBoost, and LightGBM, as well as frameworks like Pytorch, Tensorflow, Keras, Theano, Caffe2, etc.

Google’s Vizer

A black-box optimization service called AI Platform Vizier is used to fine-tune hyperparameters in sophisticated machine-learning models. Adjusting the hyperparameters not only improves the output of your model but can also be used successfully to adjust the parameters of a function.

Vizier sets the outcome and the hyperparameters that impact it to establish the research configuration. The study is created using pre-configured configuration parameters, and tests are run to provide findings.

AWS Sage Maker

A completely managed machine learning service is AWS Sage Maker. Machine learning models may be easily and rapidly built with SageMaker. After constructing them, you may immediately deploy them onto a hosted environment ready for production.

Additionally, it offers machine learning methods designed to operate well in a distributed setting with exceptionally big data sets. Bring-your-own algorithms and frameworks are natively supported by SageMaker, which also provides adaptable distributed training solutions for your particular workflows.

Azure Machine Learning

Microsoft built Azure by utilizing its continuously growing global network of data centers. Azure is a cloud platform that allows users to create, launch, and manage services and applications from any location.

A whole data science platform is provided by Azure Machine Learning, a specific and updated service. Complete in the sense that it encompasses the entire data science journey on a single platform, from data pretreatment through model construction to model deployment and maintenance. Both code-first and low-code experiences are supported. Consider utilizing Azure Machine Learning Studio if you prefer to write little or no code.

