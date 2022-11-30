Tragedy as 11-year-old boy killed in horror quad bike crash

Police are conducting enquiries after a boy crashed his quadbike and died on Tuesday.

Emergency services scrambled to the scene in the Highlands of Durness, Scotland, but he died on the scene at around 4.20pm on November 29.

In a statement, Police Scotland said investigators are yet to clarify the circumstances around his death.

Officers have informed his next of kin, and launched an enquiry.

Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a quadbike on land near Durness around 4.20pm on Tuesday November 29.

“An 11-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin are aware.

“Inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.”