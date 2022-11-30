Treva Jane Watts Merideth, 88, of Elizabethtown, passed away Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at Signature of North Hardin.

Mrs. Merideth was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Elizabethtown and American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post No. 113 in Elizabethtown. She was a 1952 graduate of Vine Grove High School.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sherman Merideth; her mother, Ruth Irene Atcher Sheffey; and an aunt, Evelyn Flores.

Mrs. Merideth is survived by two sons, Gary Watts and his wife, Teresa, and Jeff Watts and his wife, Darla; two grandchildren, Jennifer Clark and her husband, Jay, and Jeremy Watts and his wife, Julie; two great-grandchildren, Jessica Clark and Mason Clark; three great-great-grandchildren, Jameson Clark, Harper Clark and Thatcher Watts; and a host of extended family and friends.

The funeral for Mrs. Merideth is at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at chismfamilyfunerals.com.