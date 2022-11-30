Trump tax returns handed to Democratic-led panel after legal

The US Treasury has made Donald Trump’s tax returns available to a congressional committee, handing a victory to the Democratic-led panel after a long-running legal battle over the documents.

The move followed a decision by the Supreme Court last week that cleared the way for the House Ways and Means Committee to access six years of the former president’s tax records.

The panel, which is investigating Trump’s tax law compliance, has been trying to get hold of the documents since 2019, but he has repeatedly attempted to block it from doing so.

The release of the files adds to a growing array of legal headaches for Trump as he seeks re-election in 2024. Shortly after he announced his latest White House run earlier this month, Joe Biden’s administration appointed a special counsel to oversee probes into classified government documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate and his role in inciting the January 6 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

Trump’s financial records have triggered significant political and legal debates since his initial presidential campaign. His refusal to share his tax documents has set him apart from other presidents and presidential candidates.

The Treasury’s compliance with the Supreme Court order is the latest step in a fraught legal battle over the disclosure of the former president’s tax returns. Earlier this year, a federal court ruled that the House Ways and Means Committee could access the documents. Trump appealed against the decision, but his request for the court to reconsider its ruling was denied in October by a federal appeals court.

In his subsequent petition to the Supreme Court, Trump argued the lower court’s ruling should be blocked since the committee’s “request implicates the separation of powers at some level”. However, chief justice John Roberts last week rejected Trump’s request.

A Treasury official declined to comment on whether the committee, which requested tax returns from 2015-20, had accessed the files.

Despite the Democrats’ unexpected success in November’s midterm elections, the future of the probe into Trump’s taxes remains uncertain, since Republicans will take control of the House of Representatives in January and are likely to block the investigation.

Richard Neal and Kevin Brady, the chair and top Republican on the House Ways and Means Committee respectively, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Steven Cheung, senior communications adviser to the Trump campaign, said in a statement that the release of the files was an “unprecedented attack on a president by an out-of-control [Internal Revenue Service] carrying out political retribution on behalf of lame duck Democrats and Joe Biden”.