UAE, India students build metaverse logistics solutions at DP

At the finale of The Big Tech Project organised by Dubai-based global logistics firm DP World, three Indian teams were selected for their solutions to solve logistical challenges using the metaverse.

The Big Tech Project challenge brought ideators and innovators from universities across India and UAE to solve challenges in trade and logistics using technology.

The finale took place on November 28 at the DP World Office in Dubai where four finalists were selected to pitch in front of a jury. Of these, three were from Indian institutes.

Students from the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Bangalore, India, worked on a solution that leveraged the metaverse to give students a real-time understanding of daily life in different careers and help them make informed decisions.

Another team from IIIT Bangalore worked on building a virtual reality (VR) experience for both customers and wholesalers visiting the Dragon Mart mall in Dubai.

The third team, comprising students of IIT Kharagpur, built a digital-twin solution to tackle harbour congestion, unpredictable demand, and unreliable operations.

loved this story”> loved this story” contenteditable=”false” data-new-ui=”true” data-explore-now-btn-text=”Explore Now” data-group-icon=”https://images.yourstory.com/assets/images/alsoReadGroupIcon.png” data-headline=”1691 peoplethis story”>

The winning prize went to the team from the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, Abu Dhabi, UAE, which presented a 3D visual guidance equipment maintenance and inspection system for port terminal equipment.

However, students from all the teams that made it to finals will be getting paid partnerships at DP World.

Each team also had a mentor from DP World.

Of the winning team, Dhanalaxmi, who is pursuing a master’s in machine learning, and Abbas Bamidele Abdulsalam, pursuing a master’s in computer vision, described the solution as two ideas in one—using 3D immersive experiences via virtual reality, mixed reality, and augmented reality technologies to improve supply chains.

Dhanalaxmi said, “It might not be the biggest idea, but we would like people to know that technologies can help companies to work smarter. We wanted to understand the challenges that the logistics industry faces and how technology can alleviate genuine issues a company like DP World experiences.”

She added, “We couldn’t have done this without our mentor Mostafa El-Sayed from DP World.”

The first idea is a virtual training simulation using Oculus that enables new employees to gain on-ground experience and training without having to physically visit the terminals. Additionally, the team also developed a second virtual solution using Google Glass that enhances efficiency and maintenance at ports and terminals by providing easy-to-access instructions for work done in real-world operations.

Together, the solutions will reduce the risk of on-site accidents by facilitating virtual inductions and increase efficiency by streamlining training.

Pradeep Desai, DP World’s Chief Technology Officer, told YS Gulf, “The idea was to not only recruit and hire the best of the talent but also think of new and innovative ideas.”

In India, DP World has been operating container terminals since 1997, and was instrumental in building the first public-private partnership (PPP) project at Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNP) in the form of Nhava Sheva International Container Terminal (NSICT). Since then, DP World has expanded its portfolio of container port terminals, adding Chennai Container Terminal (CCT) in 2001 and the Mundra International Container Terminal (MICT) in 2003.

DP World also developed the International Container Transhipment Terminal (ICTT) under the aegis of the Cochin Port Trust in 2011 and another terminal at JNP, the Nhava Sheva (India) Gateway Terminal (NSIGT) in 2013.

The company is building three Free Trade Zones in Mumbai (Nhava Sheva), Chennai and Cochin, which will offer a multitude of services to EXIM (export-import) customers in India and international MNCs looking to explore India as a trading hub.

Pradeep added, “The metaverse is obviously very new and we cannot predict exactly how it could be utilised in our industry in future, but the ideas these inspiring students put forward have the potential to change the face of global trade.”

DP World recently established three new tech centres in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Gurugram, and continues to expand its tech centres worldwide. The logistics giant also aims to streamline its operating systems that drive warehousing, inland container depots, container freight stations, railway, or ocean terminals to deliver a seamless experience throughout the supply chain for cargo owners and end customers.