Ukraine LIVE: Wagner taking horrific criminals from Africa to

Ukraine and Britain will today sign an agreement that will help the embattled nation rebuild its economy, the Government has announced. Kemi Badenoch, the Trade Secretary, and Yulia Svyrydenko, Ukraine’s first deputy prime minister, will ink a deal in London that guarantees Ukraine access to UK financial services.

The agreement – based on a similar deal struck with Singapore earlier this year – follows an approach from Kyiv over the summer. It will also allow greater cooperation between Britain and Ukraine on cybersecurity and emerging technologies, officials said.

Ahead of the signing, Ms Badenoch commented: “The landmark digital trade deal agreed today between our two countries paves the way for a new era of modern trade between us.

“This agreement will mean our businesses and Governments can collaborate even more and ensure Ukrainians have access to essential goods and services digital trade opens up. This will help protect jobs, livelihoods and families now and in Ukraine’s post-war future.”