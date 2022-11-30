Unimaginable Deadly Sunshine Glitch in Call of Duty Modern

It’s been a month since Call of Duty Modern Warfare II was released, following a long wait of all the franchise lovers. The game has succeeded in impressing most of the players so far. Probably that’s why it has already become the biggest opening title in the history of the long-running first-person-shooter saga.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, just like any other video game, this year’s Call of Duty is also witnessing bugs and gameplay issues. While some of them are minor, others are now making Modern Warfare II players go crazy. For example, the newly discovered sunshine glitch in the multiplayer mode.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The sunshine glitch in Call of Duty Modern Warfare II is extremely annoying

Activision‘s latest offering features brand new modes and gameplay mechanics. From the day it first arrived, MWII has been in the focus of probably every fan, thanks to its appeal. Another reason is that it’s the direct sequel to 2019’s blockbuster title, which was a reboot in the Modern Warfare sub-series by developer Infinity Ward.

Coming back to 2022’s Call of Duty Modern Warfare II, then many fans have also witnessed irritating game-breaking issues. Especially when it comes to the Multiplayer modes. However, one player recently discovered a very strange, and hitherto unseen, glitch that not only caused disturbance to them but also made them absolutely stunned.

DIVE DEEPER

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II Campaign (PC) Review – A Worthy Sequel to an

Iconic Blockbuster

One Reddit user shared a post on the social platform, while showcasing an unimaginable bug during their gameplay session from a multiplayer match in Modern Warfare II. Apparently, this sunshine glitch was witnessed by the the player whose name is u/evilkid96 on Reddit.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The bug takes place in the Shoot House map of Call of Duty Modern Warfare II. Although it seemed like a funny incident to the player, the effect of this sunshine bug ended up killing them. Simply because they didn’t have an idea what was going around on the map.

Throughout the duration of this video, they just kept figuring out the surroundings while eventually getting abruptly killed. Strangely, though, the clip was later deleted by the moderators.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It will be interesting to see how Infinity Ward addresses this issue in case they notice it in the coming days. What are your thoughts on the aforementioned glitch? Let us know in the comments down below.

WATCH THIS STORY: Top 5 Call of Duty Games of All Time