Unpaid carers can get more support than just Carer’s Allowance





Carer’s Allowance is currently worth £69.70 a week which equates to around £279 each month or £3,624 a year. However, this will be increased next year as Chancellor Jeremy Hunt confirmed in the Autumn Statement that benefits would increase by 10.1 percent. Next April, Carer’s Allowance will pay £75.74 each week, which equates to around £302 each month and just short of £4,000 each year.

People are ineligible to claim the support however if they are in full-time education or study for more than 21 hours per week, earn more than £128 per week or spend less than 35 hours on their caring responsibilities. There have been repeated calls from charities to increase the amount of Carer’s Allowance people receive and to increase the amount someone can earn outside of their caring responsibilities as many carers are facing However, if someone claims Carer’s Allowance, they may also be entitled to claim further financial and social support. Louise Yasities, elderly care expert at TakingCare Personal Alarms said: “It can be so challenging for carers who may be looking after an elderly parent or relative, especially during the current cost of living crisis where many are trying to juggle their finances. READ MORE: New and basic state pension rates – how much you’ll get next year with increase

“Following news that the new cost of living payment, which could be as much as £900 for some households, is mean-tested, most carers will be unable to benefit from this. “Although this is extremely disappointing for unpaid carers, there is alternative financial support available.” Carers who are on a low income have been urged to claim Universal Credit rather than Carer’s Allowance. Universal Credit can be paid to carers at a higher rate than those without caring responsibilities through the payment of the carer element. DON’T MISS

If someone has an “unexpected or urgent” financial need and they’re claiming certain benefits, they might be able to get financial support through local welfare assistance. If someone is caring for someone with limited mobility, they might also be able to get support from the Motability scheme. This can help by providing someone with a car, wheelchair or powered scooter. Blue badge parking permits can also be offered to people who are caring for someone with mobility issues. The blue badge scheme allows drivers who have passengers with mobility issues to park in more convenient locations, such as disabled parking bays, people can also park on single or double lines for up to three hours. Ms Yasities says people should try and reach out to charities and community support groups in their area for more support with their caring responsibilities. She said: “You can get at-home support through a needs assessment from your local authority which can help develop a personalised care package. “Caring for an older relative, particularly a parent, can be an extremely overwhelming and emotional experience, particularly when it comes to managing finances. “Considering cost-effective ways of supporting a relative, particularly if you can’t be with them all the time, such as at-home help from local councils, community volunteering schemes such as lunches and coffee mornings and even personal alarms or panic buttons that can be made available.” Ms Yasities urges carers to reach out and claim all of the support that is available to them. She said: “It’s vital that unpaid carers take care of their own wellbeing and seek emotional and financial support where required to help alleviate some of the stresses that come with caring for a loved one, and seeking the right level of support is an important place to start.”