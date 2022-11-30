UPDATE: Chattanooga police announce arrest in case of missing

UPDATE: Jason Chen, a suspect in the disappearance of Jasmine Pace, has been arrested by the Nolensville Police Department in joint operation with Chattanooga Police Department.

Chen was found at his family’s home in Williamson County on Tuesday night and was taken to the county jail.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp said Chen will be charged with first-degree murder in connection to Pace’s case.

Wamp said enough evidence was found in Chen’s apartment to identify him as a suspect. Wamp said evidence discovered later gave them enough probable cause to charge him in Pace’s murder.

Pace went missing last Tuesday. Police said they believe Jasmine may have turned to Chen to comfort her after a recent family death. They have said from the beginning they believe she may have been with him.

She was last seen on surveillance camera video leaving her mom’s house. Late that night she sent her location via text message to her mom, which her family says is out of character.

They later found her car at the Signal View Apartments on Mountain Creek Road, miles from where her location was sent that night.

Wamp said the investigation is ongoing and asked the public to share any information about Pace’s whereabouts.

Chen is being held at the Silverdale Detention Center without bond.

He is scheduled to appear in Hamilton County General Sessions Court on December 6.

If you have any information about this case, please call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.

PREVIOUS STORY: The family of a woman who hasn’t been seen or heard from since Tuesday, November 22 needs your help to bring her home.

Jasmine Pace, 22, was last known to be at an apartment complex in Chattanooga’s Northshore, but her car was found several miles away at an apartment complex her family doesn’t know her to have any connection to.

Her mom found her car at Signal View Apartments on Mountain Creek Road.

“We want her home,” said Bailey Putman, Jasmine’s childhood friend. “And we want her safe.”

A spokesperson for the FBI said they are offering assistance in the search to the Chattanooga Police Department, but a Chattanooga Police Department spokesperson said the agency is not actively involved in the investigation.

Jasmine was last seen by her family on surveillance camera leaving her mom’s home. Her family believes she may have decided to leave the city to grieve a recent death in the family.

But they knew something was wrong when she never showed up to Thanksgiving dinner.

“That is so very unlike her,” Putman said. “There’s not a day they don’t hear from Jasmine, let alone an hour.”

Seemingly out of the blue at 2:18 a.m. on Wednesday, Jasmine shared her location with her mom via text message, which Putman said was unlike her.

“To me, in my heart, sending that location to her mom, her mom would understand what that meant,” Putman said.

Police believe she may have turned to a boyfriend she met just a few months ago on a dating app. They said she may be with him now.

“Her phone has not been active since Tuesday,” said Putman. “Her social media has, but not on the device of her phone.”

Putman is referring to a Facebook post made on Jasmine’s account, but she doesn’t think Jasmine made them, herself. The post includes a revealing photo with the caption “enjoying Thanksgiving with my baby.”

Putman said she never would have posted the private photo publicly. She also said they know the picture is several years old because she has tattoos on her right shoulder and upper arm, but the photo does not show those tattoos.

Jasmine’s mom also received a text from Jasmine’s phone last week saying she was going to visit a friend, also seen in the Facebook post, in South Carolina. That friend has told family she had no plans for Jasmine to visit and that she lives in Kentucky.

“Our main goal is to find Jasmine,” said Putman. “We have belief she is in Chattanooga.”

If you have seen Jasmine or have information on where she may be, you’re asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-643-7691 or call 911.