US Davis Cup tennis coaches banned for betting promotions

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) has issued US tennis coaches Bob Bryan and Mardy Fish with fines of $10,000 (£8,363/€9,659) each for breaching the sport’s betting sponsorship rules.

Bryan and Fish, who were both also handed suspended four-month bans, were found to have promoted a gaming operator on social media.

Both coaches were accredited as part of the US Davis Cup coaching team in 2022, meaning they are considered ‘covered persons’ and as such are subject to the sport’s rules around relationships with betting operators.

The specific breach was in relation to Section D.1.b of the 2022 Tennis Anti-Corruption Programme (TACP), which states that no covered person shall directly or indirectly facilitate, encourage or promote betting on tennis.

The identity of the operator in question was not disclosed, but it was confirmed that the two coaches co-operated fully with the ITIA investigation and removed the promotional posts immediately.

The suspended bans will not come into force unless there is a further breach during the four-month period, which started on 11 November 2022.

In addition, Fish and Bryan agreed to work with the ITIA to assist with its education and prevention initiatives to highlight the importance of integrity in the sport.