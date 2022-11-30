Utherverse Partners with Tokensoft to Launch IDO for Native

New York, NY, 30th November, 2022, Chainwire

Utherverse, one of the largest metaverse platforms in the world, has signed a partnership agreement with Tokensoft, the leading technology platform for launching digital assets. The deal will facilitate the first and second presale rounds of Uther Coin (UTHX) as part of the token’s initial decentralized offering (IDO).

Uther Coin will be the primary token used for transactions throughout the next generation Utherverse Software Platform. Utherverse powers one of the most popular and advanced metaverses ever built. As such, Uther Coin will be needed by everyone accessing the preeminent metaverse.

“Tokensoft has proven itself a credible resource for IDOs that delivers on its promises and the recent launch of its Web3-enabled platform makes it one of the strongest performers out there,” said Brian Shuster, founder and CEO of Utherverse. “We are anticipating a tremendous response to Uther Coin from our international community. Utherverse is going to significantly change the metaverse landscape and our coin will likely be a top performer among IDOs as we approach the launch of the Utherverse.”

As part of the agreement, a pre-sale of Uther Coin will be made available to buyers outside the United States and Canada beginning December 1. Interested persons should go to https://www.utherverse.io/UTHX to get approved and listed for the sale.

Founded in 2017, Tokensoft is a technology platform for creating and managing digital assets, based in Austin, Texas. The Tokensoft platform helps customers comply with applicable regulations internationally to access a global user base. To date, Tokensoft has helped create over $18 billion in market capitalization with projects such as Avalanche, The Graph and Moonbeam.

Utherverse is a metaverse platform that enables developers to build interconnected virtual worlds, provides hyper-realistic immersive experiences for consumers and opportunities for companies to market and monetize their products and services.

Utherverse generates revenue from custom metaverse building services, sales of NFTs and a variety of business verticals including advertising/marketing, shopping/retail, conferences/conventions, education, dating, lifestyle, entertainment events/performances, VIP experiences and virtual offices.

About Utherverse

The Utherverse platform was launched in 2005 by internet visionary Brian Shuster. A beta version of the next generation Utherverse platform is expected to launch in early 2023. The platform has served 50 million+ users with 32 billion+ virtual commerce transactions.

Utherverse has developed the technology and received more than 40 patents critical toward operating large-scale metaverses. The company is based in British Columbia, Canada. More information can be found online at Utherverse.io

