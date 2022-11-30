Vietnam won’t sacrifice the environment for economic growth:

At the Green Economy Forum & Exhibition (GEFE) 2022 organized by EuroCham on November 28, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh gave a speech about sustainable development and pointed out three important messages related to the green economy.

First, Vietnam is one of five countries suffering serious impact from climate change, so fighting against climate change and developing the green economy are national objectives.

Second, this is not just the work of one nation. This is global work which needs to be done by solidarity, multilateralism and international cooperation.

Third, climate change, the green economy, circular economy and digital economy will have an impact on the entire nation, so they need the cooperation of all people with people placed at the center. All policies need to be directed toward people.

According to the Prime Minister, Vietnam’s economy is around $400 billion and average income per capita is $4,000. Vietnam aims to increase the figures.

In green development and climate change adaptation, Vietnam has made strong commitments. The country has together with 150 countries committed to reduce net emissions to zero by mid-century. It also has joined over 100 countries committing to reduce methane emissions by 2030, and with 48 countries committed to shift from coal-run thermal power to clean power. Vietnam and G7 countries are building rules of justice and fairness in energy transformation.

As Vietnam considers people as the driving force and resource for development, it will not sacrifice the environment to run after economic growth. The development must benefit disadvantaged groups, and people in rural areas, border areas and islands.

The Prime Minister has called on European enterprises to invest in Vietnam not just because of economic benefits but also human resource development. He hopes that European countries will continue to support advanced technologies and green low-cost capital for Vietnam.

