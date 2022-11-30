Vultr Reduces Bandwidth Pricing and Introduces Global Pooling

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vultr®, a leading independent provider of cloud infrastructure, today announced bandwidth pricing changes designed to reduce the cost and complexity of scaling global cloud workloads.

Effective January 1, 2023, Vultr will provide simple, consistent global bandwidth pricing across all of its 27 cloud data center locations. Every Vultr customer will now receive two terabytes (2 TB) of free monthly outbound data transfer in addition to the transfer already included with their cloud instances. Vultr will now also provide free data ingress and global account-level pooling of bandwidth across all instances and locations. Users will also benefit from a reduced, single worldwide egress overage rate of only $0.01 per GB.

Combined with Vultr’s existing, flat-rate pricing for Cloud Compute, Cloud GPU, Bare Metal, Cloud Storage, and managed cloud native services, Vultr’s new global bandwidth pricing dramatically reduces the complexity and uncertainty of traditional cloud computing pricing. This simplified, predictable model will help eliminate surprise overage charges and deliver superior price-to-performance for businesses and developers worldwide.

As organizations seek to accelerate digital innovation, cloud computing platforms promise a simpler, faster, and lower-cost way to scale global delivery and availability of new digital products and services. Complex pricing models, however, make it difficult for teams tasked with designing new systems and provisioning infrastructure to predict costs, align budgets, and avoid surprise charges that adversely impact margins and IT investment plans.

As a leading independent cloud computing platform, Vultr radically simplifies cloud operations to deliver the best price-to-performance with transparent, predictable pricing. Vultr’s platform eliminates global pricing variances with a single, flat rate for cloud instances across nearly all of its 27 global cloud data center locations. With its new bandwidth pricing model, Vultr further reduces pricing complexity and monthly billing surprises. Customers now receive a generous monthly allotment of free bandwidth, the ability to pool bandwidth across geographic locations, no ingress fees, and a single, low-cost bandwidth overage rate around the world.

“The hyperscalers combine high bandwidth pricing and unpredictable bandwidth overage charges, which frequently leads to unwelcome billing surprises for cloud computing users,” said J.J. Kardwell, CEO of Vultr’s parent company, Constant. “Vultr is on a mission to provide businesses and developers around the world with unrivaled ease of use, price-to-performance, and global reach. At a time when many cloud computing providers have chosen to raise prices, we are proud to be reducing bandwidth prices and helping our customers accomplish more than ever.”

Vultr’s new bandwidth pricing will take effect on January 1, 2023. For more information on the new pricing plan, please read today’s Vultr blog post or visit www.vultr.com.

About Constant and Vultr

Constant, the creator and parent company of Vultr, is on a mission to make high-performance cloud computing easy to use, affordable, and locally accessible for businesses and developers around the world. Constant’s flagship product, Vultr, is a leading independent cloud computing platform. A favorite with developers, Vultr has served over 1.5 million customers across 185 countries with flexible, scalable, global cloud computing, cloud GPU, bare metal, and cloud storage solutions. Founded by David Aninowsky, and completely bootstrapped, Constant has become one of the largest cloud computing platforms in the world, without ever raising equity financing. Learn more at www.constant.com and www.vultr.com.

