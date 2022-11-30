Warner Chappell strikes deal with Web3 firm Defient, with plans

Warner Chappell Music [597 articles]” href=”https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/companies/access-industries/warner-music-group/warner-chappell-music/”>Warner Chappell Music (WCM) has struck a partnership with Web3 entertainment company, Defient.

Defient describes itself as a Web3 entertainment company and NFT incubator that develops products through technology, community, NFT releases, and industry-leading partnerships.

The music publishing arm of Warner Music Group [2,259 articles]” href=”https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/companies/access-industries/warner-music-group/”>Warner Music Group says its first project as part of the partnership will be the launch of ‘Archives,’ which a press release explains will serve as a multi-dimensional digital museum powered by blockchain.

With the latest partnership, WCM says that its songwriters and producers will be able to “unlock more value” by engaging the Web3 space and leveraging blockchain technology, WCM claims in a press release issued on Wednesday (November 30).

Archives will exclusively focus on spotlighting the art and stories of songs through a curated selection of digital collectibles, memorabilia, events, and more.

Archives will feature a gallery, exhibits (with exclusive one-on-one digital collectibles on rotation) and ‘spotlights’ featuring custom collections curated with WCM songwriters and estates.

The digital museum will launch in early 2023 with an ‘Archives Mint Pass,’ featuring a collection of 2,000 NFTs, each granting the holder access to participate in highly-curated drops, auctions, and virtual experiences from WCM’s roster of songwriters.

“By embracing the power of blockchain technology, we can create impactful new revenue streams and creative opportunities for our songwriters while giving music fans access to unique experiences,” said WCM Senior Vice President of Creative Services, Ashley Winton.

The partnership follows Warner Music Group’s recent collaboration with peer-to-peer marketplace for NFTs, OpenSea, providing a platform for select WMG artists to build and extend their fan communities in Web3.

Earlier this year, Warner Music Group CEO Steve Cooper [175 articles]” href=”https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/people/steve-cooper/”>Steve Cooper said: “Web3 represents an exciting future for the music industry that will help our artists reach millions upon millions of new fans in interesting and innovative ways.”

WMG sees “the beginning of interactive models coming to the surface and beginning to engage fandom around the world,” Cooper added.

Commenting on the latest alliance with Defient, WCM Co-Chair and CEO Guy Moot and Co-Chair and COO Carianne Marshall said: “This is a unique opportunity to shape the future of music publishing. With Defient’s support, we’ll be able to unlock new avenues in Web3 on behalf of our songwriters and find different ways for them to grow their legacies and engage with fans.”

Defient Founder and CEO Sidney Swift says: “We’re proud to be working with Warner Chappell as they expand into the Web3 community that Defient is already so ingrained in.”

“Having started my career as a songwriter and producer, it’s exciting to join forces with a forward-thinking partner and work towards making it easier and more accessible for songwriters and artists to leverage Web3 platforms. Together, we want to use technology to empower creatives and help them elevate their brands.”

WCM’s Winton says Swift and his whole team at Defient have deep roots in music “and know how to champion the voices of creators.”Music Business Worldwide