Web Werks Data Centers has now upped the extensive and highly beneficial range of cloud services by collaborating with Nutanix, a hyper-converged infrastructure pioneer. This is the coming together of two perfectly positioned market leaders who will see Web Werks cloud-ready platform ‘ Web Werks VMX ’ offering the extended benefits of Nutanix’s leadership in hybrid multi-cloud computing.

Organisations need infrastructure that facilitates superior data analytics and resource and process management. Web Werks VMX’ is an enterprise-class cloud infrastructure designed to withstand the most demanding workloads, requiring a secure and compliant operational framework with in-build benefits for network and storage. Web Werks Data Centers offer the choice of network partners that provide excellent throughput and low latency, backed by a superior system performance that instantly delivers data to business applications.

The Web Werks cloud engineering platform provides zero-code change and is highly reliable for storing data with no-egress charges. By collaborating with Nutanix, Web Werks has also built a service delivery mechanism where enterprise clients can connect to their cloud resources and scale using Web Werks VMX platform.

Why hybrid multi-cloud is the future

Here are some core reasons why Indian enterprises are now switching from public clouds to a hybrid multi-cloud setup.

Greater efficiency – The switch to multi-cloud requires a significant shift of workloads to effective hybrid clouds that integrate private, SaaS and multiple public clouds into a seamless, accessible and scalable framework. Nutanix enables Web Werks to ensure that the enterprise clients get all the necessary services under one roof at competitive pricing and more significant long-term benefits. For instance, Web Werks VMX enables the deployment of Nutanix solutions on a robust cloud platform that the users can leverage to implement a private cloud within a data center alongside supporting innovative software that can seamlessly integrate with public cloud application platforms. Thus, there is much greater visibility of the entire range of cloud assets and ease and efficiency of management.

All this can be achieved without investing more capital when the time to scale comes.

Multi-Hypervisor Support – The Web Werks VMX control plane remains consistent regardless of the underlying hypervisor that our customer wants to run. Even in environments where multiple hypervisors are deployed, they can be managed from a single instance, allowing for easy visibility and reporting.

Cost benefits – The cost advantage is the most incredible benefit of switching to a hybrid multi-cloud ecosystem with the new arrangement. For example, organisations on the public cloud end up paying the exact cost for their test and dev (development) applications as they do for their highly-critical production applications. Several large-scale enterprises had earlier moved their entire workloads to the public cloud. However, as costs spiralled up, they were compelled to consider repatriation to a private cloud or an affordable, scalable and seamless alternative. This alternative is now available to enterprises in the form of Web Werks VMX cloud solutions as it proves cheaper over multiple years compared to a public cloud-only deployment. By integrating the cloud clusters with any of the public clouds, customers can migrate applications with zero egress cost.

Cyber Security – Ransomware, malware, and phishing attacks are commonly mounted on companies to steal critical operational or customer information such as financial data. The cost of recovering from cyber-attacks can be crippling for enterprises. Opting for cloud solutions that are secure by design is a better approach than resorting to damaging control and repairs after the attack. Cyber vulnerabilities can also emerge after migration if regular updates are not carried out automatically, or there are other errors. Leveraging the services of a hybrid multi-cloud platform managed by Web Werks VMX can enable enterprises to get expert support before, during or after their cloud migration.

Web Werks VMX’s advanced cyber security tools help prevent, detect, and recover from ransomware or other types of attacks. Further, the multi-cloud security, the disaster recovery features, and the Immutable Data Backup options ensure that enterprises continue to have access to clean and latest version of their data stored on the Web Werks VMX Cloud even when a cyber-attack takes place.

Seamless scalability at Play – The access to vast cloud infrastructure would also deliver the desired elasticity of scaling up or down as per the need. For instance, the demand for a brand’s products and services may shoot up during festive campaign period. In such a scenario, there is support to dynamically and seamlessly switch some workloads to a public cloud and enjoy limitless scaling. These can be conveniently shifted back once the additional resources or elasticity is not needed after the campaign or festive season.

You can now seamlessly enjoy the benefits of the Web Werks VMX platform and scale your cloud deployments with great confidence. Go ahead and explore the power today!

