The Firefly Lane girls are coming back with the premiere of the drama’s sophomore season soon approaching! But there’s trouble ahead for the two BFFs, and some challenges they’ll have to work through to (hopefully!) mend their friendship in Firefly Lane season 2 part 1.

When the first season came to an end, we still hadn’t figured out just why Tully and Kate weren’t talking to each other anymore. Based on season 2’s synopsis, it seems like we’re finally going to learn why the duo’s 30-year friendship ended.

There’s going to be many storylines and time periods we’ll have to keep up with this time around! The show is taking us back to the ’70s once again when our two leading women were in their teen years. The younger Kate and Tully will be facing high school apart as Tully has to go live with her grandmother after her mom, Cloud, is sent to jail for dealing drugs, Netflix shares.

In the ’80s, Kate and Johnny’s love story will play out as we see how they first fall in love in the newsroom, as Tully’s career in the workplace rises. Then in the present, Kate has to deal with the aftermath of Johnny’s trip to Iraq while Tully is sued for walking away from her talk show, according to Netflix. The former host will also be searching for her father, who she’s never met.

There’s certainly much to come this season, and at first we’re only getting about the first half of episodes! So what time do you need to set your alarms?

What time is Firefly Lane season 2 part 1 released on Netflix?

Firefly Lane season 2 part 1 will make its debut Friday, Dec. 2. The first nine episodes of the season will begin streaming at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET on Netflix. The second batch of episodes of the 16-episode season will premiere sometime in 2023.

Returning cast members include Katherine Heigl as Tully Hart, Sarah Chalke as Kate Mularkey, Ali Skovbye as Teenage Tully, Roan Curtis as Teenage Kate, Ben Lawson as Johnny Ryan, Beau Garrett as Cloud, and Yael Yurman as Marah Ryan.

