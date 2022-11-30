What to Watch: 3 New Movies You NEED to See in Theaters This

Need ideas for some new movies to see this winter?

We asked Jeremy Parsons, New York Correspondent for People.com’s “PEOPLE (The TV Show!)” and our go-to guy when it comes to the best shows and movies to binge-watch, about the movies that should be on our radar over the next couple months. Here are his top three picks.

1. For a sequel on a favorite…

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

Can you believe it’s been 13 years since the original “Avatar” movie? We can’t! AND it still holds the record of the biggest box office movie ever—over $2 billion globally. Insane! ” Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana return as our main two characters…this time they have five kids, so some time has passed, things have changed,” says Jeremy.

Plus, there are some new cast members, too—Kate Winslet and Edie Falco join the “Avatar” world. “And get ready—the return of the great Sigourney Weaver,” Jeremy adds. “We loved her in the first one. Spoiler alert, for fans of the first one who might be wondering how is Sigourney coming back for this movie if you know what happened—turns out she is playing a teenage character in Pandora this time around, who has a link to her character from the previous movie.”

“James Cameron makes this world immersive—and buckle up it’s over three hours long,” he says.

You can see “Avatar: The Way of Water” in theaters on December 16th.

2. For a movie to sing along to…

“I Wanna Dance With Somebody”

A biopic about the life and career of Whitney Houston? We’re in! “This one is not shying away from the ups and downs, her tumultuous career, her tumultuous life. Obviously we know about such a roller coaster ride that she went on,” says Jeremy.

And Whitney is played by British actress Naomi Ackie, who Jeremy says is one to look out for. “This will be a benchmark in her career for sure,” he adds.

Plus, “We’re going to hear Whitney original tracks throughout it,” Jeremy says. And as if you needed another reason to see it, Stanley Tucci is playing Clive Davis!

You can see “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” in theaters on December 23rd.

3. For a movie full of hilarious chaos…

“Shotgun Wedding”

Now for a super fun one! Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel, Lenny Kravitz and Jennifer Coolidge star in “Shotgun Wedding.” “It’s chaos, it’s comedy—it’s the wild mayhem that ensues when a couple has a destination wedding in the tropics and then look out, armed vigilantes come and take everyone hostage,” says Jeremy.

You can see “Shotgun Wedding” in theaters on January 27th.