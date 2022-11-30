When will ‘One of Us is Lying’ Season 3 be on Netflix?

The second season of One of Us is Lying just landed on Netflix worldwide (except in the United States), and you may be looking for whether we’ll be back for season 3. At the moment, its future remains unknown.

One of Us is Lying is the teen mystery thriller series that aired weekly on Peacock in October 2021 and returned for season 2 via a binge drop in October 2022. It then came to Netflix in all international regions a few weeks later, where it’s classed as a Netflix Original.

While season 2 does wrap up nicely (spoiler alert) with Simon Says’ identity unveiling when the Bayview Five connects the dots, there are still lots of directions the show could head in the future.

The show’s creator has expressed hope in a renewal speaking to TVLine.

Erica Saleh told them, “What deeper evil is lurking underneath the surface in Bayview is something that I’m really excited to explore in Season 3.”

Has One of Us is Lying been renewed for a season 3?

Unlike season 2 (which was renewed ahead of its season 1 addition to Netflix), we’re having to wait for an official heads-up on the future of One of Us is Lying.

In the case of One of Us Is Lying, it’s not actually down to Netflix to renew in the first instance. That’s because, as we alluded to above, Netflix is simply the international distributor for One of Us Is Lying.

Now, if we’re being blunt, Peacock hasn’t had the best record for renewing its shows beyond a season 2.

If NBC Universal and Peacock decide to pass on the third season, Netflix can step in and save the show for a third season. That’s something it recently did with Girls5eva, but in that case, Netflix did not have the international rights and viewing data beforehand.

Speaking of viewing data, while season 1 featured in Netflix’s top 10 data site, season 2 has yet to do so.

FlixPatrol suggests that the show performs well across Europe and hasn’t had a huge decay from dropping out of the top 10s.

We’ll keep you posted on the future of One of Us Is Lying as and when we get it, but until then, let us know in the comments if you’re looking forward to and want another season streaming on Netflix.