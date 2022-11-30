Who Is the Love Without Borders Relationship Expert, Arica

Five single people are about to uproot their lives and leave everything behind — all for a chance at true love.

Thankfully, they won’t be alone. Supporting them through the adventure that is Bravo’s new series Love Without Borders will be relationship expert Arica Angelo, who’s also responsible for finding the singles their “perfect” match in the first place.

Sharing the show announcement on Instagram, Arica wrote, “Whoop! So so grateful for all of you who have been so supportive and encouraging with my new TV Show Love Without Borders on [Bravo]. Many of my friends who have known me throughout the years have all commented on how many years, hard work and dedication it’s taken to finally get here…Y’all are right and I’m super grateful that the day came!”

So, what else is there to know about Arica? Keep reading to find out.

Arica’s Work

With 14 years of experience, Arica is well established in the field of dating and relationship coaching. In a ranking shared by Markets Insider in 2020, Arica was even named as one of the top 10 “leading relationship coaches who have been transforming lives.”

When she’s not coaching, Arica shares advice on her YouTube channel, which currently boasts more than 126,000 subscribers. From Instagram to Twitter, the expert’s other social media platforms are just as informative.

Arica’s Background

According to the same Markets Insider story, Arica was initially inspired to pursue a career in relationship coaching after “a divorce and her own journey towards healing herself.” By working with “countless healers” and learning all about self-development, Arica was able to “develop her own powerful methods, which she now teaches her clients.”

Arica’s Clients

Those who seek out Arica’s help “either want to find love, or get out of bad dating habits,” per Markets Insider. On her own website, Arica also lists a few of the most common questions she gets, including, “Why do I keep picking the wrong people?” and “Is there a way to create that connection without losing myself?”

To help her clients answer these questions and achieve their goals, Arica works to ensure they’re “empowered to be their best selves for their future partners.”

And now, you can see her work in action on Love Without Borders.

Watch Love Without Borders premiere on Bravo Wednesday November 30 at 9/8c and next day on Peacock and the Bravo app.