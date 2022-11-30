Woman decapitated by partner inside Northeast Philly home: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 41-year-old woman was found decapitated inside a home in Northeast Philadelphia by her partner on Tuesday afternoon, police say. The woman was found dead around 12:45 p.m. at a home located on the 300 block of Magee Avenue.

Ahmad Shareef has been charged with murder, possession of an instrument of crime and abuse of a corpse in connection with the domestic homicide, Philadelphia’s District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday night. He’s in custody and ineligible for bail.

Sources say the crime scene looks like something out of a horror movie.

#BREAKING: Police say a woman was found dead inside a home in the 300 block of Magee Ave in NE Philly around 12:45. Sources describe the scene as horrific and say the victim was decapitated. A person of interest is in custody. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/RCgP3N9iIe — Ryan Hughes (@HughesCBS3) November 29, 2022

Neighbors are disturbed learning the details about the alleged incident.

“The yellow house, it’s the worst house on the block. Now it’s like a house of horrors,” Nyjha Richardson said.

Beyond the Christmas Grinch in the front yard, and holiday lights and inside the home in the 300 block of Magee Avenue, is a gruesome crime scene.

Police say a woman, who has yet to be identified, was found decapitated after they received a call around 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday for a domestic situation.

“Upon arrival, we found a witness as well as a victim laying on the floor inside as a result of discussion with a witness we identified a person of interest,” Inspector Michael McCarrick said.

“The whole block is like, ‘Wow,”” John Martinez said. “It just makes us rethink about who your neighbor is, right? Like who are you living next to.”

Investigators say Shareef ran from the home covered in blood and was found inside bushes several blocks away near Rising Sun Avenue and Robbins Street in Lawncrest.

According to police, the suspect called family members and told them what happened and admitted he needed his medicine.

“Constant, constant drama for this house,” Richardson said.

Neighbors tell CBS33 multiple adults and children live in the home, and police have been called about it many times.

It’s still unclear what led to the killing, but now neighbors are horrified about what police say happened inside.

“The man is unhinged and he’s terrifying and I’m very happy that now he’s not around but I’m disgusted it took this much,” Richardson said.

Police say this is still very early on in the investigation.

For resources around domestic/intimate partner violence: Philadelphia Domestic Violence Hotline: (866) 723-3014, National Domestic Abuse Hotline: 1-888-799-SAFE (7233), Woman Against Abuse: 1-866-723-3014