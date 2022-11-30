Women’s Tennis Announces 2022-23 Spring Schedule – University of

Nate Jarrett Assistant Director, Communications & Strategic Brand Engagement

CINCINNATI – Head coach Eric Toth and the University of Cincinnati women’s tennis team announced their 2023 spring schedule on Wednesday.

Cincinnati opens the dual match season in Indianapolis with a pair of contests against Butler and IUPUI on Jan. 15. The Bearcats will remain on the road to face Purdue on Jan. 21, Indiana on Jan. 22 and Kentucky on Jan. 25 to close out the initial month.

Cincinnati will travel to Utah to compete with the Utes and Montana from Feb. 4-5 before closing out the early road stint with Louisville on Feb. 10. Cincinnati plays its first home matches when the Bearcats welcome Marshall to Western Athletic Club on Feb. 12 and Cleveland State the following weekend on Feb 17.

The Bearcats make the quick trip north to face Miami (Ohio) on Feb. 19 before returning home to host Western Kentucky on Feb. 25.

Cincinnati will open conference play when the Bearcats travel to take on South Florida on March 14. The Bulls are one of four conference opponents that the Bearcats will face, welcoming reigning champion Memphis on March 24 and Wichita State on March 31 before closing out the regular season at Tulsa on April 8.

The Bearcats will remain in Florida to face FGCU on March 16 before returning home for their longest homestand of the season with six straight matches at Trabert/Talbert Tennis Center. In addition to Memphis and Wichita State, Cincinnati will host Dayton on March 22, rival Xavier on March 26, Northern Kentucky on March 29 and DePaul on April 1.

Before closing out the regular season with Tulsa, the Bearcats will travel to take on Oral Roberts on April 7.

The 2023 American Athletic Conference Championships will be hosted at USTA National Campus in Lake Nona, Fla. from April 19-22.

Cincinnat’s 16-7 record last season featured a school-record 11-match win streak, which included a 4-3 road win at top-10 Indiana. The Bearcats produced their most wins since a 17-7 mark in 2017 and advanced to the American Athletic Championship Quarterfinals.

