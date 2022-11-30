World Cup pitch invader performs somersaults before being carried

France’s World Cup tie with Tunisia was interrupted just after the hour mark when a supporter made his way onto the pitch and began performing some acrobatics. Tunisia had just taken the lead in the match minutes earlier when cheers could be heard from the crowd as a man broke out onto the pitch.

Video footage showed him wearing a Tunisia jersey and waving a Palestine flag. And before security could rush to tackle him, the Tunisian supporter showed off some acrobatics as he flipped into the air.

Eventually seven members of security rushed to the scene to carry the man off the pitch. Tunisian players appeared to show some concern for the pitch invader with those on the side of the pitch trying to intervene.

But one Tunisian substitute was seen being pushed away by the big security group. Tunisia hadn’t scored a goal in either of their opening two group games, but still had a chance to qualify for the last-16 heading into the clash with France.