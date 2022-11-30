World Cup VAR farce as France have goal ruled out against Tunisia

VAR once again took centre stage at the end of France’s match with Tunisia with the referee ruling Antoine Griezmann’s goal out for offside – despite having already blown for full time. Tunisia were on course for a famous win over World Cup favourites France after Wahbi Khazri gave them the lead midway through the second half.

But with Australia beating Denmark 1-0, Tunisia’s hopes of qualifying for the knockout phase were shattered. Deep into stoppage time in the game between France and Tunisia, players on the bench became aware that Australia’s match had already finished.

Their only saving grace was that they were going to end the tournament with a brilliant 1-0 win over France. But seconds after the Australia game had finished, Griezmann popped up with an equaliser for France in a cruel double blow for Tunisia.

Moments after France’s celebrations died down, the referee blew the final whistle. However, there was still time for more drama as FIFA’s VAR room indicated that the referee would need to have a look at Griezmann’s goal.