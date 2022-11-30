Categories World ‘Wow that’s incredible’: Video shows Russian soldiers running for Post author By Google News Post date November 30, 2022 No Comments on ‘Wow that’s incredible’: Video shows Russian soldiers running for Footage shows bitter fighting behind the front lines in Ukraine CNN Source link Share this:TweetPrintTelegram Related Tags ‘incredible’, ‘world, 'Wow that's incredible': Video shows Russian soldiers running for cover - CNN Video, running, Russian, shows, Soldiers, VIDEO, wow' By Google News GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines. View Archive → ← Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Market Report 2022: Increasing → Paul Walker death – Vin Diesel shares touching tribute 9 years on Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.