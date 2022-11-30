WWE RAW: Rhea Ripley WWE: The red brand of the Stamford-based promotion is witnessing the partnership of Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio…

The red brand of the Stamford-based promotion is witnessing the partnership of Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio for quite some time now. The WWE universe was shocked weeks ago when Dominik turned on his father Rey and chose to join Judgment Day which Rhea is a part of. Since then the two superstars have presented an incredible on-screen bond with Rhea calling the shots in crucial moments.

Speaking recently to Joseph Staszewski of The New York Post, Ripley discussed the chemistry between her and Dominik. She professed that the two are having fun in whatever they are doing on the show.

Me and Dom Dom, we’re just going out there and we’re having fun. We’re being menaces to society and just going out there and doing whatever we want. We’ve definitely put our own spice onto it. This all just started from me wearing an “I’m Your Papi” shirt.

WWE RAW: Rhea Ripley explains her on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio

She further went on to elaborate on the negative characters they are portraying on WWE RAW.

I knew that I was coming back and I knew I wanted to screw with Ray on his (25th) anniversary. I was like you know what, I’m going to order this shirt and wear it on TV and that was it pretty much. After that it kind of like stuck and it created this whole story that’s been going on that eventually ended up with Dom joining The Judgement Day. A lot of it is us going out there and just having fun, not really taking anything too seriously and knowing we want to go out there and screw with people and their train of thought. (via Wrestling Headlines)

WWE RAW: Rhea Ripley sheds light on what people are saying to her

In the same interview, the former RAW Women’s Champion highlighted that people really hate her on-screen character with some of them even making very inappropriate signs.

She also narrated an incident when a man wanted Rhea to spit on him.

Most of the things I’m not allowed to say. (Laugh) But there has been a lot. I’ve had people make signs, some of them very inappropriate. I’ll lash back at them. At one of the house shows, I had this fan and he was like, ‘Rhea, spit on me.’ I’m like, ‘What? You want me to what?’ Dom was there and that was another moment for us. ‘Dom this man just told me to spit on him.’ ‘He what?’ ‘You gonna do something about it?’ (via Wrestling Headlines)

WWE RAW: Rhea Ripley explains her on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio

