XR Report – Rise of WEB3 Technologies to Accelerate XR | JD Supra

When we published our first XR survey report in 2016, major media outlets were still skeptical about whether XR, or Extended Reality, would live up to the hype, and industry respondents cited a lack of compelling content, user experience issues, and high costs as the biggest barriers to widespread adoption.

Fast forward to 2022, and while those challenges certainly haven’t dissipated, one thing has become eminently clear: Accelerated by the pandemic and the emergence of NextGen technologies like Web3 and the metaverse—XR has hit the mainstream.

Please see full Report below for more information.