Yellowstone Reddit Theory May Change How You See Episode 4

You think Beth has a devious plan? Not so fast.

Beth might seem to be the biggest mastermind of season 5 (or so she thinks), but there might be a plot twist that would completely turn the tables.

It’s episode 4, and Beth is just as adamant in her desire to humiliate and bully Jamie as she always was, and a Reddit fan theory suggests that Jamie has found a way to make Beth regret it while playing along her “devious plan” to ruin him.

“What if Jamie saw Beth at the bar creeping and stalking and purposely had sex with the ME girl in the shower to rub it in Beth’s face. She did threaten his [child’s] life so I don’t think it’s out of the realm of possibility,” Redditor jlive9 pondered.

According to the theory, having sex in a public bathroom with some girl does not seem like something Jamie would do — unless he did it on purpose so that his sister would see it.

Duttons Finally Met Their Match in Yellowstone’s S5, Fans Hate Her Already

And indeed, episode 4 had Beth realizing that Jamie has a child, and she actually vowed to ruin both Jamie’s and his kid’s life. So, no matter how weird having sex with someone only to rub it in your sister’s face might sound, Jamie did have his reasons.

With Beth planning her next move, Yellowstone is yet to reveal whose devious plan is to work out. Beth, however, already does not enjoy a lot of fan support as people slam her as one of the most pitiful and awful characters in the show, so Jamie turning the tables and destroying her would be something many fans could support.

Reddit Spots a Glaring Jamie and Beth Plot Hole in Yellowstone

However, there is an opinion that Yellowstone “is not even remotely close to being that deep”, and Jamie as a character is not capable of schemes so smart.

Next Yellowstone episode is due to air on Paramount Network this Sunday, December 4. The first season is set to consist of 14 episodes.