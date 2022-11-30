Yellowstone season 5 episode 5: Is Jimmy coming back?

As we get ourselves prepared for Yellowstone season 5 episode 5 over at Paramount Network, what can we say about Jimmy?

In one way, it is pretty easy to say almost nothing at all. Remember that Jefferson White has yet to even turn up this season, but theoretically, he is still a part of this story. The actor continues to take part in the show’s podcast, and is also actively still discussing it on social media as though he has a significant role to play.

It does feel pretty clear at this point that some of Jimmy’s future could now exist beyond just the main series itself. There is that 6666 spin-off being worked on behind the scenes, and whatever arc the character has this season could be used in order to better set that up. Yet, he has to appear on Yellowstone proper if the goal is to set that up!

Don’t be surprised if at some point this season, we see these two worlds linked further in some way. We can’t say with confidence that Jimmy is in this weekend’s episode, largely because there’s nothing that suggests were are venturing back to Texas so soon. However, it does feel pretty darn clear that he’s not in Montana anymore, and the people at the Bunkhouse aren’t even really talking about him. The implication there is that he and Emily have been gone for a while. (Remember that Kathryn Kelly was already promoted to series regular for season 5.)

Rest assured, we’re as frustrated as anyone by Jimmy’s absence, given that he is a joy to watch and one of the show’s best overall characters. Yet, we do still think he’s got a role to play moving forward, and we’re excited to see whatever that is over the course of the weeks and months ahead.

