Yellowstone’s Wes Bentley Struggles To Leave Jamie’s Intensity On

When it comes to playing challenging roles, Wes Bentley knows a thing or two about getting into character. But until Jamie Dutton, he never had a problem going home as Wes Bentley instead of whatever twisted character he was embodying at the moment. “I used to pride myself on letting it go before I went home,” he told Kelly Clarkson. “But this one, by Season 2 or 3, my wife was like, ‘You are different. What’s happening?’ So I was carrying him home, and basically, now he has the floor, and Wes is kind of off in the back, waiting for his moment again.”

While Jamie may currently be at the forefront for Bentley, he’s also dealing with his emotionally and physically gut-wrenching storylines with Beth that are equally hard to put aside. He credits the confidence and faith the two actors have in each other for dealing with all the negativity between them. “Scenes with Beth are tough, you know. It’s a hard thing to get through, but we trust each other.” With tensions between the Dutton siblings on “Yellowstone” Season 5 ramping up, we hope that trust holds up.