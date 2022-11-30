YouTube is repeatedly crashing for some iOS users but a fix is on

Google is working to fix an issue that is causing the YouTube mobile app to repeatedly crash for some iOS users. “Hi, we’re aware that many of you using the YouTube app on iOS devices may be experiencing crashes,” the company said in a caught by . “We’re so sorry about this & have begun working on a fix! Updates soon.”

As of the writing of this article, YouTube has yet to share more information on the situation. Google did not immediately respond to a comment request from Engadget. We’ll update this article once there’s more information to share. It’s unclear how widespread the problem is among iOS users. On my iPhone, I was able to watch this incredible video of the launch without issue during my lunch break. However, Downdetector indicates there have been more than 7,500 reports in the US of the app not working.