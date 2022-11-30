Zach Bryan’s “The Good I’ll Do” Jumps To #1 On All-Genre Songs

It seems like the best publicity these days is getting a song on Yellowstone.

We’ve seen so many independent and mainstream artists alike get massive streaming and sales boosts simply from even having a clip of a song on the show, which is all thanks to creator Taylor Sheridan and the team that works on the hit series.

They consistently bring some of the best artists and songs country music has to offer to the hit show for millions of viewers to discover for the first time.

I mean, just this season already after episode 1, Shane Smith & the Saints and Lainey Wilson saw some of their old albums show up on the iTunes charts again, with the former having four records at various different spots, and the latter with her recent record Bell Bottom Country jumping to #1 on the iTunes Top 100 Country Albums, along with her 2021 Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ album jumping to #11.

And during this past Sunday’s episode 4, Zach Bryan had his song “The Good I’ll Do” featured on the show, from his recent debut studio album American Heartbreak.

Not only was a portion or short clip of it on the episode, the whole entire song played at the closing of it, showing some great shots of the cowboy way of life and the beautiful state of Montana.

When I heard those first few chords start, this was basically my reaction too:

And of course, due to that astronomical “Yellowstone Effect,” the song shot to #1 on the iTunes all-genre songs chart, scooting ahead of the likes of Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Metallica, and even Mrs. Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

If you’re surpassing Mariah and her iconic Christmas anthem the weekend after Thanksgiving, you must be doin’ somethin’ right…

Zach thanked the people over at Yellowstone on Twitter, saying they’ve always been on his side and supported him.

If you recall, back in 2020 during season 3 on episode 2 of the hit series, Zach’s fan-favorite song “Condemned” was featured, way before he signed a record deal or had the momentum he’s found in 2022.

Music supervisor Andrea Von Forester previously noted that they had Zach come in and re-record the song just for the show, because it had been recorded with very lo-fi production at an Airbnb and wasn’t really something they could use on a national television series.

And as someone who’s been a fan of Zach’s music for a long time now, it’s just so damn cool to see something like this happen for him on such a large scale, in addition to the already-incredible year he’s had, which includes his very first Grammy nomination:

“Thank you to my day one’s and thank you to Yellowstone. For always being on my side. nothing but an honor for this entire ride.”

This actually became one of my favorite’s on the behemoth 34-song tracklist that makes up American Heartbreak, and certainly made an excellent choice for the show.

It seems like millions and millions of people agree too, or else you wouldn’t be reading this, and the Zach Bryan train just keeps on rolling, full steam ahead…

“The Good I’ll Do”

On Sunday night’s episode, we also heard a brand new tune from Lainey Wilson, and if you’re looking for the entire Yellowstone soundtrack, complete through all episodes of Season 5, then look no further.

Our Yellowstone: The Soundtrack Playlist, featuring every song from every episode, updated in real time, every Sunday night.

Spotify

Apple Music