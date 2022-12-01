10 Best ‘90s Disney Live-Action Movies

Disney has been making live-action movies since the 1950s. However, Disney’s ’90s films made a huge impact on the audience. These movies are still quoted today and some have even seen a recent resurgence in popularity through Disney+ television shows, like The Mighty Ducks, or the release of a sequel.





Many ’90s Disney movies are popular; there are too many films to pick from between the theatrical releases and the TV movies. However, some films have either become cult classics or are so endearing that they are just the best of the bunch.

10/10 Rodgers And Hammerstein’s Cinderella Was The Diverse Retelling Of The Disney Classic

1997

Cinderella was a television movie remake of the 1957 Rodgers and Hammerstein production. Whitney Houston pitched the idea of the remake with her as Cinderella. The project, unfortunately, took a few years before ABC picked it up. By this time, Houston felt she had outgrown the role of Cinderella, and the part was offered to Brandy instead.

This adaptation of Cinderella is one of the best due to its diverse cast, which included famous actors like Whoopi Goldberg and Jason Alexander. Brandy’s Cinderella also introduced a generation of children to a Black, feminist version of the Disney princess.

9/10 Angels In The Outfield Was More Than An Underdog Film

1994

Angels in the Outfield follows Roger Bomman, a foster child who sneaks into the California Angels games with his friend. Roger prays for the struggling team to win, so he can be with his father again. Once his prayer is answered, Roger begins to see real angels, who help the team reach the championship.

Angels in the Outfield is one of the most memorable Disney sports movies of the ’90s. Angels in the Outfield is more than a typical underdog film; it’s also a movie about family. While the Angels win in the end, the most important aspect is that Roger finally gets a family.

8/10 The Parent Trap Is A Fun Love Story

1998

1998’s The Parent Trap is the remake of the 1961 romantic comedy. It stars Dennis Quad, Natasha Richardson, and Lindsay Lohan, who plays two roles in the film. Hallie Parker and Annie James are twins, but they were separated after their parents divorced. They meet by chance at summer camp and, after a few pranking high jinks, realize they are sisters.

The Parent Trap is an easy, fun, feel-good family movie. It is a solid remake that contains some nods to the original, but it stands on its own. Even with Lindsay Lohan’s questionable English accent, The Parent Trap holds up after 24 years.

7/10 Cool Runnings Taught Fans To Never Give Up

1993

Cool Runnings is loosely based on the Jamaican bobsled team who competed in the 1988 Winter Olympics. After failing to qualify for the 1988 Summer Olympics, sprinter Derice Bannock recruits disgraced American bobsled medalist Irving Blitzer to form a bobsled team. Once the four men of the newly minted team are brought together, they overcome multiple obstacles to make it to the Winter Olympics.

While Cool Runnings is a classic underdog sports film, it is also a fantastic comedy with many themes. This movie teaches fans about determination and perseverance. While viewers may have wanted the Jamaican team to win, their ending is still satisfying.

6/10 Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey Emphasized Being A Part Of A Family

1993

Homeward Bound follows the story of Chance, Shadow, and Sassy, the pets of the Burnford children. After the mom gets married, the pets are brought to a family friend’s farm while the family temporarily relocates to San Francisco. A miscommunication causes the animals to worry they have been abandoned. As such, they decide to look for their owners in the wilderness.

Homeward Bound is a heartwarming movie. The audience sees these animal protagonists through comedic events and exciting adventures that bring them together, allowing Chance to understand what having a home and a family means. The audience also takes Chance’s new understanding with them through their journey.

5/10 Jack Was A Story About Friendships And Mortality

1996

Jack is a film starring Robin Williams, Dianne Lane, and Jennifer Lopez. Williams played Jack Powell, a young boy with a disease that ages his body four times faster. Although Jack’s parents have kept him homeschooled for the past few years, his tutor suggests that Jack goes to public school to socialize with children his age. At school, Jack meets and eventually befriends children, despite his older appearance.

Jack did not receive the most outstanding reviews when it was released. However, it is a unique coming-of-age dramatic comedy. It highlights the themes of friendship, being different, and the fragility of life.

4/10 The Santa Clause Wanted Everyone To Keep Believing Just A Bit Longer

1994

The Santa Clause stars Tim Allen’s Scott Calvin, a man who accidentally kills Santa. Scott puts on the suit, delivers presents with his son, Charlie, and is taken to the North Pole. Scott is told the following Christmas that he will have to perform the duties of Santa Claus.

The Santa Clause is more than a Christmas movie; it’s a fun holiday romp. Throughout The Santa Clause, both Scott and Charlie are told by others to stop believing, but Charlie’s faith soon helps others to believe as well. This movie reminds fans that it is okay to hold on to their childhoods a little longer and to believe in magic.

3/10 101 Dalmatians Gave Fans One Of The Best Versions Of Cruella

1996

The live-action movie, 101 Dalmatians, starred Glenn Close, Jeff Daniels, Hugh Laurie, and Joely Richardson. The remake was one of the highest-grossing movies of 1996. The plot follows Pongo and Perdita as they search for their puppies, who have been stolen. Once 15 puppies from Perdita and Pongo’s litter are found with the other stolen puppies, they return to London.

Glenn Close’s Cruella de Vil was funny and frightening, solidifying her as one of the most iconic Disney villains of all time. In addition to the impressive performances, 101 Dalmatians also had fun computer graphics that were amazing to see at the time.

2/10 Hocus Pocus Became A Cult Classic

1993

Hocus Pocus has been a Halloween staple ever since its video release. While the movie was originally not a box office success, it has since become a cult classic. The film follows the Sanderson sisters, three witches who are brought back from the dead and need to drain the life of children to stay alive, young, and beautiful.

Hocus Pocus is one of the most iconic Halloween movies of all time. With a catchy song and endlessly quotable lines, Hocus Pocus is so beloved that a sequel, 2022’s Hocus Pocus 2, was released 26 years later.

1/10 Muppet Treasure Island Is A Swashbuckling Treat

1996

Muppet Treasure Island is based on the 1883 novel. The movie follows a young orphan named Jim and his friends, who embark on an adventure to find treasure. Along the way, Jim befriends a one-legged cook played by Tim Curry, who turns out to be the notorious pirate Long John Silver.

Muppet Treasure Island, like all Muppets movies, has fun with its storytelling. The characters break the fourth wall and the rats treat the treasure hunt as a pleasure cruise, which all follows the fun nature of a Muppets movie. The film doesn’t take itself seriously and allows the audience to enjoy and accept the absurdity.

