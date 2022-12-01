15 years of keeping downtown Kelowna a safe, positive environment

It was a packed house for the last Downtown After 5 event in Kelowna of the year and one Ron Beahun will probably never forget.

Reahun, the man responsible for building the Downtown Kelowna Association’s (DKA) On Call and Clean Team was welcomed to the Laurel Packing House stage by warm applause and smiles as he announced his retirement.

The Manager of On-Street Services was the original hire to develop and manage the team 15 years ago.

It was a sold-out event on Nov.30, with many friends and co-workers of Reahun gathered to see him off into the sunset.

“It’s been quite a ride, as they say, and who knows, I might get back on it,” said Reahun at the event.

In the last five years Reahun and his team have accomplished:

•Picking up 22,166 needles;

•Downtown on call incidents from calls to 250-470-9058: 40,155;

•Downtown on call performed 46,649 safety checks;

•Removed or painted over 1,264 pieces of graffiti.

The On-Street Services team helps with personal safety-related issues and helps create a positive social environment in downtown Kelowna.

With Beahun’s retirement, the DKA has announced that Brent Lobson will be joining the staff as Director of Operations.

